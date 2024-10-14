Injured Celebrini Won’t Travel With Sharks…For Now

The first game that Macklin Celebrini, currently on IR, is eligible to play is Oct. 18 at Winnipeg.

San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky did not rule Celebrini out.

“I’m not gonna rule anything out,” Warsofsky said after Sharks’ practice on Monday. “It’s a week-to-week thing, and he’s working extremely hard to get back.”

As always, take that for what you will.

Warsofsky did say that Celebrini will not travel with the team to Dallas, where the San Jose Sharks take on the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.

So Celebrini, if he does play, will have to travel on his own to meet the team either in Chicago or Winnipeg, the last two games of the team’s three-game road trip.

Celebrini was placed on IR, retroactive to Oct. 11, on Saturday. Injured reserve rules require him to miss seven full days, starting from the day after the injury.

Warsofsky noted that Celebrini hasn’t been skating on his own.

San Jose Hockey Now reported, and Elliotte Friedman later confirmed, that Macklin Celebrini has a hip injury. It’s also SJHN’s understanding that Celebrini was playing through this injury on opening night on Oct. 10.

Warsofsky, however, declined to confirm the exact location of Celebrini’s injury, sticking with the lower-body designation that the San Jose Sharks’ 2024 No. 1 pick has carried since Friday.

“He’s in the rehab process,” Warsofsky said. “We know what the injury is, and we’re going to move forward.”