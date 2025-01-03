What’s Georgiev Working On With Sharks Goaltending Coach Speer? (+)

When the San Jose Sharks acquired Alexandar Georgiev as part of the Mackenzie Blackwood trade last month, the plan appeared to be to help the 28-year-old find his game and get his career back on track.

A 1-4-0 record and substandard .869 Save % later, things haven’t gone quite as hoped in teal yet, but Georgiev and head coach Ryan Warsofsky know what they need to work on to make it happen.

That’s why on New Year’s Day, an off-ice workout day for the rest of the San Jose Sharks, Georgiev was the only player who played the previous night to take the ice.

“Talking to [goaltending coach Thomas Speer]. I think he wanted Georgie to skate. I think it’s good for him,” Warsofsky said. “We’re trying to tinker with some things in his game that he needs to improve on, and some newer things that he probably hasn’t worked on, really his whole career. So there’s some things structurally that they want to work on.”

The Sharks head coach went on to say the goaltender has been “very receptive” to what has been asked of him by Speer.

Georgiev got more specific.