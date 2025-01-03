Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

What Would Askarov Take From Vasilevskiy’s Game? (+)

Published

5 hours ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

Macklin Celebrini had Sidney Crosby. Will Smith had Patrick Kane. And Yaroslav Askarov had Andrei Vasilevskiy.

So what a thrill it was for Askarov to outduel an idol, like he did during the San Jose Sharks’ 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.

Askarov made 24 saves, one big one more than Vasilevskiy.

“I had a couple favorite goalies, and Vasy was one of that group of guys,” the 22-year-old said of the two-time Stanley Cup winner afterwards. “That means a lot for me. I was super-excited playing against him.”

San Jose Hockey Now spoke more with Askarov on Friday about what he’d take from Vasilevskiy’s game and his other favorite goalies.

