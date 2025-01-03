San Jose Sharks
What Would Askarov Take From Vasilevskiy’s Game? (+)
Macklin Celebrini had Sidney Crosby. Will Smith had Patrick Kane. And Yaroslav Askarov had Andrei Vasilevskiy.
So what a thrill it was for Askarov to outduel an idol, like he did during the San Jose Sharks’ 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday.
Askarov made 24 saves, one big one more than Vasilevskiy.
“I had a couple favorite goalies, and Vasy was one of that group of guys,” the 22-year-old said of the two-time Stanley Cup winner afterwards. “That means a lot for me. I was super-excited playing against him.”
San Jose Hockey Now spoke more with Askarov on Friday about what he’d take from Vasilevskiy’s game and his other favorite goalies.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.