Preview/Lines #80: Cagnoni Will Quarterback Top Power Play Unit, What’s Gone Wrong on PK

NASHVILLE — Luca Cagnoni will be on the San Jose Sharks’ top power play unit on Monday.

The 21-year-old defenseman, officially recalled on Sunday, has led the San Jose Barracuda PP to much success over the last two years. Last season, the Cuda power play was the best in the AHL, this year, the second-best.

“He’s distributes the puck really well. He reads penalty kills,” head coach Ryan Warsofsky said of Cagnoni’s power play acumen. “One of his best attributes is to manipulate penalty kills.”

Warsofsky didn’t share Cagnoni’s defensive partner tonight, but did say that Nick Leddy would be scratched in favor of Cagnoni.

Hello from Nashville! Cagnoni is on the ice for #SJSharks morning skate pic.twitter.com/wOO6gsj52i — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 13, 2026

What’s he looking for overall from Cagnoni?

“Play towards his strengths,” Warsofsky said. “Move pucks, help on the offensive blueline a little bit. Get some shots through and play his game.”

“Just play the right way,” Cagnoni said of how he wants to close this season. “Go out there, work hard, show them what I can do offensively and just play some smart hockey.”

San Jose Sharks (37-34-8)

Alex Nedeljkovic starts.

Warsofsky says the Sharks are running the same forward lines as last game:

Chernyshov-Celebrini-Smith

Eklund-Wennberg-Sherwood

Graf-Misa-Toffoli

Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Gaudette

Cagnoni will come in for Leddy on defense, pairings revealed during warm-ups.

Here’s how the Sharks ran their power plays this morning…

PP1: Cagnoni-Celebrini-Smith-Toffoli-Kurashev (filling in for Alex Wennberg on a maintenance day)

PP2: Orlov-Eklund-Chernyshov-Sherwood-Misa

Collin Graf and Vinny Desharnais spoke on the struggling penalty kill, coming shortly. The Sharks PK has been touched up for 11 goals in their last 18 kills.

Two reasons jumped out to Graf, for what’s happened.

“Got the puck on your stick, we got to make sure it gets all the way down,” he said. “The last 15 seconds are just as important as the first 15.”

“The structure’s there,” Desharnais said. “It’s just one bad stick, one bad clear. It’s always a little something.”

Like Warsofsky said after the last game, Desharnais has never seen a bad beat like this.

“That’s why it’s so frustrating and so embarrassing,” he said. “The PK was a big part of why we were in that race, but the PK is one of the main reasons why we’re not in that race anymore.”

Tonight’s scratches appear to be Leddy, Philipp Kurashev, Pavol Regenda, Ty Dellandrea, and John Klingberg.

Nashville Predators (38-32-10)

Annunen first off the ice. https://t.co/cnpnsYpojK — Alex Daugherty (@AlexDaugherty1) April 13, 2026

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators is at 5 PM PT at Bridgestone Arena. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.