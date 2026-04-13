San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #80: Cagnoni Will Quarterback Top Power Play Unit, What’s Gone Wrong on PK
NASHVILLE — Luca Cagnoni will be on the San Jose Sharks’ top power play unit on Monday.
The 21-year-old defenseman, officially recalled on Sunday, has led the San Jose Barracuda PP to much success over the last two years. Last season, the Cuda power play was the best in the AHL, this year, the second-best.
“He’s distributes the puck really well. He reads penalty kills,” head coach Ryan Warsofsky said of Cagnoni’s power play acumen. “One of his best attributes is to manipulate penalty kills.”
Warsofsky didn’t share Cagnoni’s defensive partner tonight, but did say that Nick Leddy would be scratched in favor of Cagnoni.
Hello from Nashville!
Cagnoni is on the ice for #SJSharks morning skate pic.twitter.com/wOO6gsj52i
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 13, 2026
What’s he looking for overall from Cagnoni?
“Play towards his strengths,” Warsofsky said. “Move pucks, help on the offensive blueline a little bit. Get some shots through and play his game.”
“Just play the right way,” Cagnoni said of how he wants to close this season. “Go out there, work hard, show them what I can do offensively and just play some smart hockey.”
San Jose Sharks (37-34-8)
Alex Nedeljkovic starts.
Warsofsky says the Sharks are running the same forward lines as last game:
Chernyshov-Celebrini-Smith
Eklund-Wennberg-Sherwood
Graf-Misa-Toffoli
Goodrow-Ostapchuk-Gaudette
Cagnoni will come in for Leddy on defense, pairings revealed during warm-ups.
Here’s how the Sharks ran their power plays this morning…
PP1: Cagnoni-Celebrini-Smith-Toffoli-Kurashev (filling in for Alex Wennberg on a maintenance day)
PP2: Orlov-Eklund-Chernyshov-Sherwood-Misa
Collin Graf and Vinny Desharnais spoke on the struggling penalty kill, coming shortly. The Sharks PK has been touched up for 11 goals in their last 18 kills.
Two reasons jumped out to Graf, for what’s happened.
“Got the puck on your stick, we got to make sure it gets all the way down,” he said. “The last 15 seconds are just as important as the first 15.”
“The structure’s there,” Desharnais said. “It’s just one bad stick, one bad clear. It’s always a little something.”
Like Warsofsky said after the last game, Desharnais has never seen a bad beat like this.
“That’s why it’s so frustrating and so embarrassing,” he said. “The PK was a big part of why we were in that race, but the PK is one of the main reasons why we’re not in that race anymore.”
Tonight’s scratches appear to be Leddy, Philipp Kurashev, Pavol Regenda, Ty Dellandrea, and John Klingberg.
Nashville Predators (38-32-10)
Annunen first off the ice. https://t.co/cnpnsYpojK
— Alex Daugherty (@AlexDaugherty1) April 13, 2026
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Nashville Predators is at 5 PM PT at Bridgestone Arena. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
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Seems like a tall ask to come in and immediately QB PP1 unit against a team like Nashville.
“We absolutely have to win this game to maintain our slim hopes of making the playoff, on the road against a team that has beat us 15 straight and absolutely has to win to get into the playoffs. Now go QB PP1….no pressure”.
The PP is not going to win the game. They have been losing because they have no emotion, urgency or desire to find that dark place inside and picture the bully that terrorized you when you were young and visualize a hideous yellow sweater on him. Lol 😂 whatever you have to do to create a deep seated antipathy for the Nashville Predators. I guarantee you we win if this game gets ugly and our emotions come back.
lol! So silly…
Sharks won with 2 PIM total. Also 1 for 1 on the power play.
Sorry, probably won’t forward your resume as the next head coach onto Hasso.
lol!!! Maybe he could be the water boy?
Well, if Cagnoni does well, you know you got a gamer in your prospect system.
its called opportunity
My post doesn’t argue this.
It’s what he does best, you could argue it actually optimizes his chances for success.
Happy to see Cagnoni getting a chance to build on his AHL development.
Sharks have been running their PP1 guys for about 90 seconds, so it ought to be a good opportunity. Assuming the Sharks draw some penalties
Looks like I’m 4 for 4 on Goalie deployments picks with a good chance of going 6 for 6!
On the EDM pregame thread, I had Ned starting the EDM, NSH & WPG games while Asky got he ANA, VAN & CHI games.
So far I have been correct on which Goalie starts. I cannot believe that Warso & I think similarly on this topic, it’s inconceivable!
It’s not. Actually, it’s pretty predictable to name the starting goalie since the coach alternates them except the Anaheim game when Asky started.
Maybe you’re smarter than you think you are. ;P
For those newer to the sport, that 1st period is the exact opposite of what it looks like when a team has tuned out their coach. Go watch the last few games of Quinn’s tenure. Night and day.
Shak is having a spectacular game so far.
Contrasted with #38 who has been spectacularly bad, and may cost them the game