How Is the Underrated Wennberg Special? (+)

Alex Wennberg might be the most underrated player on the San Jose Sharks.

“He’s an elite defensive center,” an NHL coach told San Jose Hockey Now recently.

Couple that with a 6-foot-2 frame and above-average offensive skills — the 30-year-old Swede has scored over 30 points seven times, topping out at 59 in 2016-17 — and you’ve got a truly valuable playmaker, a playoff-caliber third-line center at least.

He’s not a perfect player, but real compliment, he’s simply a player who you can win with.

So what makes him so good?

Wennberg is elite in both surprising and not-so surprising ways, which Stathletes’ micro-stats demonstrate.