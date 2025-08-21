Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

How Is the Underrated Wennberg Special? (+)

Published

5 hours ago

on

By

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

Alex Wennberg might be the most underrated player on the San Jose Sharks.

“He’s an elite defensive center,” an NHL coach told San Jose Hockey Now recently.

Couple that with a 6-foot-2 frame and above-average offensive skills — the 30-year-old Swede has scored over 30 points seven times, topping out at 59 in 2016-17 — and you’ve got a truly valuable playmaker, a playoff-caliber third-line center at least.

He’s not a perfect player, but real compliment, he’s simply a player who you can win with.

So what makes him so good?

Wennberg is elite in both surprising and not-so surprising ways, which Stathletes’ micro-stats demonstrate.

