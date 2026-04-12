San Jose Sharks
Sharks Locker Room: It’s Midnight, Cinderella
The San Jose Sharks should be proud of their season.
They should not be proud of how they’ve played in their last three losses, all must-win’s.
On Wednesday and Thursday, they were smoked by a combined 11-3 by the Edmonton Oilers and Anaheim Ducks, failing to muster more than 20 shots in each game.
On Saturday, they allowed the worst team in the NHL, the Vancouver Canucks, to outshoot them 41-31, en route to a 4-3 shootout loss. This was just the second time this season that the 23-48-8 Canucks have eclipsed 40 shots in a game.
“Tonight was especially poor in our D-zone,” Warsofsky said.
The last three defeats, it’s not that the San Jose Sharks lost, it’s how they lost, and in the biggest games of the season.
They did not, at the heart of it, match the desperation of their opponents.
Beyond that, they were careless with the puck. They did not start on time. They were not simple when they needed to be. They did not have a shot mentality. They defended atrociously. They did not look confident.
It was a twist ending to a delightful season, like ending “Ratatouille” with Remy caught in a rat trap.
What happened is for GM Mike Grier and Warsofsky to exhume, and something we’ll discuss plenty in the off-season.
For now, the San Jose Sharks have basically eliminated themselves from the playoff race. They’re five points back of the last wild card spot in the West, held by the Los Angeles Kings, three games left, no games in hand on LA, three teams to leapfrog.
Strictly speaking of Los Angeles, and not the other teams ahead of San Jose, the Nashville Predators and Winnipeg Jets, the Sharks will need the Kings to lose out, at least twice in regulation and once in OT/shootout, or worse, and they’ll need to win out to pass LA.
That’s obviously improbable, considering that the Kings close their regular season campaign at the Seattle Kraken, Vancouver, and Calgary Flames, all teams out of the playoffs.
The Sharks, hopefully, will carry the sting from this humiliating string of losses into the off-season and come out the better for it next season. That’s certainly possible, with their uber-talented young core.
“Our whole group’s motivated,” franchise star Macklin Celebrini said of a sooner-than-hoped off-season.
Macklin Celebrini
Full interview here
Igor Chernyshov
Chernyshov's thoughts on his 2-goal performance: "I don't want to think about my game because our team lost. It's a bad feeling."
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 12, 2026
Yaroslav Askarov
Ryan Warsofsky
Warsofsky, on #SJSharks penalty kill that's given up 11 goals in last 18 kills: "I've never seen anything like it, to be honest with you. It's getting caved in."
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) April 12, 2026
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
The players held a private meeting and decided they wanted to secure the best pick in the draft and threw the last few games. It’s probably a good decision as long as Mack gets on the scoreboard and is still competing for the Thornton record. The heck with the coach.
“I can’t believe my strategy of using our shittiest players to kill penalties so that I can say ‘they kill penalties’ whenever anyone asks why they’re even on the roster hasn’t worked out.”
-Ryan “The Dumbfuck” Warsofsky
Isn’t Graf one of the lead PKers?
What are we going to do about that soulless, horrible goal song next year? Aside from having the greatest unis of all time, the Hartford Whalers had the absolute greatest goal song ever. It was a mellifluous, soul-filled Brass Bonanza—what a great f’ing song. We need something like that for the bright future.
use Metallica fuel,
gimme fuel, gimme fire gimme that which I desire, hey yeah
https://youtu.be/TJtiepwpKFw. What a great F’ing anthem! Solid gold❤️
nothing beats bruins goal song, rangers are good too, sharks song very shit interpretation of the rangers song
Jesus that suck ass. Ok you have to go back to Boomer for that.😜
this one’s better…
https://youtu.be/dQw4w9WgXcQ?si=RZKHBjwaJm8uJr6z
Yup that’s the problem…
Warso is miles out of his depth and it looks to me like he’s lost the confidence of his players.
Welcome to the dark side my dear good friend.
It’s a seductive space.
It shouldn’t be…
More like the dumb side.🙄
Could not agree more. Although I don’t like Quenneville and his baggage, he has made a difference with the Ducks. Experienced coaches don’t panic. We should immediately get on the Bruce Cassidy hunt. Our kids don’t need a kid helping them navigate the waters that are the NHL.
I think this end of season can be a learning moment for him. And we have to highlight the good with the bad. good: 1) undefeated (still I think?) in regulation when leading after 2nd period. That in itself is incredible, considering how much we give up on D, and a huge improvement. 2) boys battled most games. “The power of belief”. That’s big for us. 3) he’s young af. He’s a better coach than the year before. His 3rd year in the league will be his best. the bad is all the stuff we all discussed: 1) bad starts.… Read more »
You and your level headed, well reasonable take are unwelcome in the diaper changing area.
The dude has 1, maybe two, top-four defenseman (Orlov and Maybe Dicky) and the rest are bottom pairing defenseman. He has no PPQB. His top-6 is pretty good but super young, his 3rd line is an AHL line and his 4th is, generally speaking, an NHL caliber 4th line. The PK has been absolute ass, and who runs that Houda or Ulmer? The PP led by Wiseman has been really mediocre. I don’t get why you constantly rail on him. If the dude made a lineup change and it worked then we’d all be saying absolutely nothing but when it… Read more »
This is the mental state you’re trying to reason with.
https://youtu.be/voJNhYekJ-s?si=CjCde_DCdn08cvzT
Good luck. 😉
🤣 🤣 🤣 Incredible insight thru your TV.
Um. What’s with the Rattatoulle reference. That’s bizarre.
Most enjoyable part of the article.🤣
Asky needs to stick up for his team in these interviews. He needs to take some responsibility. It’s such a stark difference between Chernys interviews and Askys. Cherny is a team player. Asky is an individual contributor.
😒