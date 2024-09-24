Connect with us

Preseason Preview/Lines #2: Will Smith To Make Sharks Debut

Published

7 hours ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

It’s Will Smith’s turn.

After Macklin Celebrini’s spectacular one goal and one assist preseason debut on Sunday night, Smith, the San Jose Sharks’ 2023 fourth-overall pick, will play his first game in teal tonight.

“It was fun to watch him out there and hear about it after in the hotel room. It was pretty fun to go over the game with him,” Smith said. “Just seeing him come out of the Shark [head] was pretty cool. Just kind of visualize being out there for my turn.”

Smith projects to center Fabian Zetterlund and Barclay Goodrow, which he’s done throughout training camp. Smith will also be on the top power play unit with Tyler Toffoli, Alex Wennberg, Zetterlund, and Jake Walman.

Smith reported that his mother will be in attendance tonight. And no, he hasn’t moved into Patrick Marleau’s house yet.

Celebrini made a memorable first impression on Sharks fans on Sunday, let’s see what Smith has up his sleeve.

San Jose Sharks (0-0-1)

Anaheim Ducks (0-0-0)

This is the Ducks’ projected roster:

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks is 7 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on SJSharks.com, keep in mind that the stream is geo-locked to the San Jose Sharks‘ broadcast area. Also watch it on the Sharks + SAPC app. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.

Clark

Maybe Taffoli is in to give Smith a target for the PP?

Lars Holmberg

Sheng, I subscribe to SJHN but don’t do socials…can you just post the lineups to this site? Thanks for your hard work!

Sheng Peng

Hi Lars, I understand that you’re not on Twitter, but you can’t see the line-up on the website? I have an embedded tweet with the lines on here now

Last edited 57 seconds ago by Sheng Peng
Anthony

2 preseason games in and Robbins and Coe scratched for both. 🤔

