San Jose Sharks
Preseason Preview/Lines #2: Will Smith To Make Sharks Debut
It’s Will Smith’s turn.
After Macklin Celebrini’s spectacular one goal and one assist preseason debut on Sunday night, Smith, the San Jose Sharks’ 2023 fourth-overall pick, will play his first game in teal tonight.
“It was fun to watch him out there and hear about it after in the hotel room. It was pretty fun to go over the game with him,” Smith said. “Just seeing him come out of the Shark [head] was pretty cool. Just kind of visualize being out there for my turn.”
Smith projects to center Fabian Zetterlund and Barclay Goodrow, which he’s done throughout training camp. Smith will also be on the top power play unit with Tyler Toffoli, Alex Wennberg, Zetterlund, and Jake Walman.
Smith reported that his mother will be in attendance tonight. And no, he hasn’t moved into Patrick Marleau’s house yet.
Celebrini made a memorable first impression on Sharks fans on Sunday, let’s see what Smith has up his sleeve.
San Jose Sharks (0-0-1)
Anthony Vincent and Ethan Frisch are on the 20-skater game roster, but not on the ice with the game group
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 24, 2024
#SJSharks power play groups tonight:
PP1: Walman-Smith-Toffoli-Wennberg-Zetterlund
PP2: Thompson-Gushchin-Bystedt-Kunin-Goodrow
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 24, 2024
Anaheim Ducks (0-0-0)
This is the Ducks’ projected roster:
Appears there's a good chance Will Smith will make NHL preseason debut tomorrow. Unofficial game lineups (couple scratches included) 👇 pic.twitter.com/Ys16USH5Yx
— Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) September 24, 2024
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks is 7 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on SJSharks.com, keep in mind that the stream is geo-locked to the San Jose Sharks‘ broadcast area. Also watch it on the Sharks + SAPC app. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
