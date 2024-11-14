Preview/Lines #18: Celebrini, Will Smith Play on Same Line for First Time

NEW YORK — The future of the San Jose Sharks might be taking center stage at the World’s Most Famous Arena.

For the first time, Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith will be playing on the same line, not at 5-on-5, but on the power play.

“We’ve been joking about we want to try to play together a little bit,” Celebrini said about his good friend earlier this week.

So far this season, and throughout training camp, the Sharks have had their young phenoms on separate 5-on-5 and power play groups.

But at morning skate before Thursday night’s contest against the New York Rangers, Celebrini and Smith practiced with Tyler Toffoli, Barclay Goodrow, and Timothy Liljegren. Jack Thompson, William Eklund, Fabian Zetterlund, Mikael Granlund, and Alex Wennberg were the other power play unit.

We’ll see if these changes are the shot in the arm that the San Jose Sharks need: They’re 1-of-20 on the power play in the last seven games.

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky also didn’t rule out playing now-winger Will Smith with center Celebrini at 5-on-5 one day, though that’s not the plan tonight.

San Jose Sharks (5-9-3)

Barclay Goodrow makes his return to Madison Square Garden after an unpleasant departure.

Warsofsky confirms that Celebrini and Smith will be on the same power play unit tonight. Blackwood starts. https://t.co/j3UxNAwp5F — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 14, 2024

New York Rangers (9-4-1)

#NYR coach Peter Laviolette made the right call by reverting back to the lineup that worked better earlier this season, but the next step is adjusting ice time in favor of young players who look ready to provide a spark. Pregame read + lineup 👇https://t.co/ohJ833mDav — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) November 14, 2024

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and New York Rangers is 4 PM PT at Madison Square Garden. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.