Preview/Lines #18: Celebrini, Will Smith Play on Same Line for First Time
NEW YORK — The future of the San Jose Sharks might be taking center stage at the World’s Most Famous Arena.
For the first time, Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith will be playing on the same line, not at 5-on-5, but on the power play.
“We’ve been joking about we want to try to play together a little bit,” Celebrini said about his good friend earlier this week.
So far this season, and throughout training camp, the Sharks have had their young phenoms on separate 5-on-5 and power play groups.
But at morning skate before Thursday night’s contest against the New York Rangers, Celebrini and Smith practiced with Tyler Toffoli, Barclay Goodrow, and Timothy Liljegren. Jack Thompson, William Eklund, Fabian Zetterlund, Mikael Granlund, and Alex Wennberg were the other power play unit.
We’ll see if these changes are the shot in the arm that the San Jose Sharks need: They’re 1-of-20 on the power play in the last seven games.
Head coach Ryan Warsofsky also didn’t rule out playing now-winger Will Smith with center Celebrini at 5-on-5 one day, though that’s not the plan tonight.
San Jose Sharks (5-9-3)
Barclay Goodrow makes his return to Madison Square Garden after an unpleasant departure.
Warsofsky confirms that Celebrini and Smith will be on the same power play unit tonight. Blackwood starts. https://t.co/j3UxNAwp5F
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 14, 2024
New York Rangers (9-4-1)
#NYR coach Peter Laviolette made the right call by reverting back to the lineup that worked better earlier this season, but the next step is adjusting ice time in favor of young players who look ready to provide a spark.
Pregame read + lineup 👇https://t.co/ohJ833mDav
— Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) November 14, 2024
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and New York Rangers is 4 PM PT at Madison Square Garden. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
As Jack Han has pointed out time and time again, it’s a tell tale sign of poor coaching to not have all of your elite talent on a top PP unit. Not a big fan of this choice, even if the kids get to play together.
Which team is Han coaching for again? I think you’re might be confused about the Sharks overall talent level. 😉
The only move was moving Celebrini to the second PP and Eklund to the first PP. Eklund (right now) is the more effective PP forward. In the future, Celebrini should be more effective than Eklund, but right now he is not.
I think he had to do something when the PP goes 1 for 20. I am looking forward to seeing the two rookies (W. Smith and Celebrini) play together.
I disagree with that. Celly takes the face offs and is more dynamic than Eklund and his shot is much more of a weapon. Celly & Toffolli are your PP1 stalwarts. It’s everyone else that is interchangeable.
Agreed, if anything this is a promotion to the first unit for Smith. I guess folks could have a legitimate gripe about Goodrow being on PP1, but the Sharks have been missing a grimy net front presence on that unit anyway and their options are limited. Plus, as mentioned above – anything is fair game when you’ve gone eight straight without a power play goal.
According to Sheng, they are PP2 but I ain’t buying it. Liljegren is the D with the only 30 goal scorer on the team. That’s PP1 as far as I’m concerned.
I just went with the order they went out, which usually denotes PP1. But this looks like more balanced groupings than before, where there was a more top-heavy PP1 (71-64-73) and Wennberg to do dirty work and win faceoffs before. So “PP1” with today’s group could just be whoever’s going. Putting Granlund with his 5v5 linemates makes sense because they have obvious chemistry. As for Goodrow, as Joseph noted, you need a net front guy, Sharks don’t have any obvious solutions elsewhere for that on the team or with the Cuda. Jack Han, in principle, is right, but Jack also… Read more »
Like so much of hockey, power plays are about chemistry. So you need guys who can pass, retrieve, play behind the net, shoot with quick release, create space for others, enter zones, prevent shorties, create screens, etc
Its up to the coaches to find the combos which work.
I’m looking forward to seeing them play together…How FUN!
They are the future of the Sharks.
Of course they should be playing together.
Get the through the ” school of hard knocks, asap”