Warsofsky Asks Rec League Goalie To Join Sharks Practice

NEW YORK — Ryan Warsofsky gave a rec league goaltender the thrill of a lifetime.

Goalie Harold Robinson was just hoping to change at his permanent locker room stall at Chelsea Piers. The San Jose Sharks, getting ready for their practice, were sharing the space.

“I came out of the locker room because I was heading over towards Chelsea open hockey [at another rink], and one of the [San Jose Sharks] equipment managers turned around and said to me, Coach wants you to get on the ice,” Robinson told San Jose Hockey Now. “I looked at him, you gotta be kidding me?”

So that’s how the 65-year-old netminder found himself taking shots from an NHL team on a random Wednesday afternoon.

Sharks are sharing Chelsea Piers locker room with adult rec players, no private locker room here, this goalie asked to come out and take a couple shots from the big boys

That’s not all: Warsofsky also asked Robinson to say a few words, introduce himself to the San Jose Sharks.

“I’m standing here with a professional hockey team, talking about myself,” Robinson said, “and here’s all these great players on this up-and-coming team.”

The Chelsea Fitness personal trainer — born and raised in New York City and a lifetime New York Rangers fan — has been goaltending at Chelsea Piers for 25 years.