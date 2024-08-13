Which Goalies Could Be Available to Sharks Via Waivers? (+)

Could the San Jose Sharks find their No. 3 goalie via waivers this fall?

It’s possible, but far from a guarantee — and it’s in part because of some very particular waiver rules.

Regardless, there should be some intriguing goaltending prospects who will need waivers this fall. And there are ways for the San Jose Sharks to acquire one of them to fill that critical No. 3 spot, Barracuda starter and go-to Sharks’ call-up.

“That No. 3 goaltender, somebody that we would be looking at, would have more of a prospect flavor to them,” Cuda GM Joe Will told the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast last week. “Probably a little bit younger and you could grow with for a little while, as opposed to somebody maybe for one year.”

Here are some of the more interesting netminding prospects who might be available via waivers this fall, and some of the hoops that the Sharks will have to navigate to acquire them.