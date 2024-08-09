Sharks Still Looking for Another Goalie, Who Are Some Possibilities? (+)

The San Jose Sharks still appear to be looking for a goalie.

“We’ll address the No. 3 [goaltender] spot at some point here in the offseason,” GM Mike Grier said after the first day of free agency.

More than a month later, however, the San Jose Sharks still haven’t landed another netminder.

Of course, training camp is still another month out. The Sharks might also be able to take advantage of final roster cuts at the end of camp.

San Jose isn’t looking for just any goalie to also be the presumptive Barracuda starter.

“That No. 3 goaltender, somebody that we would be looking at, would have more of a prospect flavor to them. Probably a little bit younger and you could grow with for a little while, as opposed to somebody maybe for one year,” Barracuda GM Joe Will told the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast on Wednesday.

So who could the San Jose Sharks be targeting?

Five types of goalies stand out.