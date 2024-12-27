Hertl on How Trade to Golden Knights Came Together, Emotional Return to San Jose

Tomas Hertl is back in San Jose.

The San Jose Sharks traded the fan favorite, in a shocking move, last Trade Deadline to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Hertl looked like he could be a Shark for life in Mar. 2022, when he signed an eight-year, $65.1 million extension, which was armed with a No-Movement Clause in the first three years.

A San Jose first-round pick in 2012, Hertl was a big part of the last great Sharks teams, helping Team Teal to the Stanley Cup Final in 2016 and the Western Conference Finals in 2019.

San Jose was hoping that Hertl could be a centerpiece of the transition out of the Joe Thornton, Patrick Marleau, and Joe Pavelski era.

However, the San Jose Sharks struggled mightily, and while Hertl had All-Star campaigns in 2019-20 and 2023-24, it wasn’t enough to lift San Jose out of the cellar.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old forward was watching the clock tick on his chances to win a Stanley Cup, so when perennial contender Vegas came a-calling last year?

Hertl discussed how the trade came together, his emotions coming back to San Jose, how good it feels to win again, and more.

San Jose Hockey Now also talked exclusively with Tomas Hertl in Las Vegas in October, discussing Joe Thornton’s retirement ceremony, how the Sharks are still his No. 1 team (non-Golden Knights category), and more.

Here are highlights from Hertl’s interview today!

Hertl, on his emotions coming back to San Jose:

Last time I was here, that was the day I got traded. So it’s long time ago. I wasn’t here for 10 months.

So all the memories come back when you drive, just being on the bus. Both kids were born here. I got 11 years [here], nobody will take it from me. And I will never play anywhere that long ever again in another team.

It was definitely a special time to be here, not just for me, but for my family, not just my wife, kids, but family back home, because we spent a lot of time here. And the organization, the fans, always was great to me. And I was really lucky I could start earlier here.

Hertl, on living in Las Vegas as opposed to San Jose:

It’s not like we’re living on the Strip…It’s really similar, maybe less raining. Two days ago, like 45 minutes [away], I was with the kids to see the snow in the mountains. So it’s not like everybody thinks, living in a desert, but the life is great. The neighborhoods we live in, my family are really happy about it, and you can say nothing bad about where we living and the people around us.

Hertl, on coming back to SAP Center for the first time:

Honestly, I don’t think I was ever in this [visitors] room. (laughs) I was playing here 11 years. I was never in this room.

But at the same time, I’m excited to be back, see fans after a long time. And obviously I’m still coming here for two points, but obviously I want to enjoy it.

Hertl, on controlling his emotions tonight:

Probably just be myself. I always smile, so probably smile even more during the warm-ups and just having a good time, and at the same time, get ready for the game. I think maybe during the warm-ups or before the game, maybe a little emotions. But I feel like when the puck drops, kind of [put it] behind and just want to play good.

Hertl, on how hard a decision it was to waive his No-Move Clause:

Me and my wife, we talked end of the day about that.

I’m a competitive guy, [but] the Sharks gave me everything and they gave me a great career. They’ve been always great to me.

The time that the offer came, I just couldn’t say no, because I think I’m still in my prime, I can help teams win hockey games. And, Vegas was just, they are in a great spot with a great team. I couldn’t say no, because nobody can obviously guarantee you can win Stanley Cup. But there’s a chance, and I just want to grab it and try to fight for it.

Hertl, on parting ways being good for both sides:

I think so. I think it’s [a good idea] for both sides.

They’re going for a rebuild. They got now great players, Celebrini, he’s on the rise, and hopefully turn this organization around.

Because I still follow them, after the game, and watching the Sharks. I got friends here, and after our game, I will be always cheering for them, because I was so long here and I want to see them do obviously better, and turn this team around it, but it takes time.

I felt it could be my last chance. I was happy both sides could figure it out and work it out.

Hertl, on when he first heard about the Golden Knights’ interest:

I heard maybe in January, actually, before I was hurt, like that Vegas was thinking about it from my agent, but nothing happened.

I was coming for [the All-Star Game], kind of was quiet, and maybe when I came back it started rumbling, there is a chance Vegas wants to make a deal with the Sharks. It almost came [down] to the last couple days of the Deadline.

Hertl, on how he enjoys the move to Vegas:

I couldn’t say one bad word about the organization, about the teammates in the locker room, how they [embraced] me in the team, even the fans around the city.

And obviously, when you win a lot of hockey games, everything gets pretty easy around it. I almost forgot, over the last couple years, honestly, how fun it is to win a lot of games — you can win any game, even if you’re losing, and come back. Obviously, last couple years here was pretty tough. When you’re one of the leaders and you try and help, but the winning wasn’t coming, it wasn’t easy.

So this is definitely a fun part, because so far this year, our team is really good. I definitely enjoy that.

Hertl, on the reception that he expects to get from San Jose Sharks fans:

I don’t know. I think, honestly, [the rivalry] kind of chilled out.

Maybe first three years there was a rivalry, everybody enjoyed, I enjoyed playing against Vegas in that time.

But over the years, last two, three years, the rivalry kind of slowed down, because the team changed here a lot. There wasn’t the same players when we had the rivalry and when we played here, the Sharks, we didn’t play that good. So Vegas was kind of too good for us and I think that rivalry kind of slipped away.

I hope it will be good. It was a nice 11 years, but it’s maybe up to the fans now, nothing I can do about it really right now.

Special thanks to Felicia Keller for her help transcribing. See the full interview here.