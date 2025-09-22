Sharks Locker Room: Skilled Misa Shows Promising Grit in Pre-Season Debut

Michael Misa passed his first NHL test.

The San Jose Sharks’ 2025 No. 2 pick, after impressing in both Rookie Faceoff and training camp scrimmages, made his pre-season debut on Sunday.

While Misa went pointless, the centerman looked comfortable with the puck and was also credible defensively.

“Mies, loved the faceoff at the end of the game there. I think that’s competitive, that’s a hockey player right there. That’s a guy that wants to win,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said of how the 18-year-old pivot helped seal the victory with a gritty faceoff win over 6-foot-3 Cole Schwindt.

John Klingberg, Jeff Skinner, and Tyler Toffoli scored in a 3-0 Sharks’ shutout over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Misa has plenty to work on, but this was a promising all-around debut from a teenager who’s earmarked to make the big show in a little more than two weeks: While his speed and strength are obviously works in progress, Misa hung in true pro-level puck battles (he also prevented 6-foot-2 Jonas Rondbjerg from getting a short-handed breakaway with less than five minutes left in the game), and was generally poised with the puck.

After the game, Misa, Skinner, Sam Dickinson, and Warsofsky spoke.

Warsofsky talked more about the games of youngsters Misa, Dickinson, and Quentin Musty.

Ryan Warsofsky

Ryan Warsofsky, on Michael Misa

Yeah, did some good things. Mies, loved the faceoff at the end of the game there. I think that’s competitive, that’s a hockey player right there. That’s a guy that wants to win.

Sam played a really solid game. Was trying to be more in control. Again, another guy makes the play off the [Tyler Toffoli empty-netter] faceoff. I can tell you right now, this organization, there’s some bright days ahead. There’s some really good young players coming.

Warsofsky, on what the San Jose Sharks could’ve been better in the third period, while protecting a lead:

Just managing pucks. Continue to make plays. We got put on our heels a little bit, which is going to happen in this game. But we can’t be soft-flipping pucks through the future zone, losing wall battles with soft flips. You want to argue the penalty and whatnot, we can’t take penalties up 2-nothing…We can’t take penalties under six minutes [to go].

Warsofsky, on other players who are trying to win an NHL job that impressed him:

I thought Musty had a really, really good first period. I thought his second was just okay, but responded with a solid third period. Thought he was good.

Egor Afanasyev was good as well, solid. He’s trying to do the right things. [Pavol] Regenda surprised me. Guy who obviously knows his identity. Obviously saw him with the Cuda.

Sam Dickinson

Sam Dickinson, on John Klingberg:

When you watch him out there, the composure that he’s got with the puck. He’s so confident to make a play, slip a little touch pass through a guys’ sticks. It’s pretty incredible to watch, a couple times out there where he’s just seems like he’s dancing around people.

Dickinson on Smith pass, that helped set up Skinner goal: "It was definitely more of his vision than me calling. It's the kind of plays he can make." https://t.co/itCbHD2Bpd — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 22, 2025

Michael Misa

Michael Misa, on first time through Sharks’ Head and SAP Center debut:

It was a cool experience. Had a lot of fun out there. It was nice. We got the win as well. And overall, is your experience.

Misa, on what he liked about his game tonight, and what he wants to improve:

In terms of my 200-foot game, it was pretty good. I thought I was, overall majority of the time, good on faceoffs. I thought I had some chances. In terms of improving, just want the puck on my stick more. I gotta demand it. That’s going to come with me getting more comfortable.

Jeff Skinner

Jeff Skinner, on Will Smith:

He’s really smart. Can handle the puck really well. This is the first time we’ve been sort of regular game speed. Obviously, the inner squad games are a good sort of stepping stone. But I think once you get out here, you start to see guys that can make plays at speed. It’s kind of what makes a difference between those good players.