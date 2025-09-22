SJHN Daily: Sharks Make 7 Camp Cuts, RIP Bobby Grier

The San Jose Sharks have announced their 2025-26 broadcast schedule.

On television, the Sharks will air 76 of their 82 games on NBC Sports California. As previously announced, the San Jose Sharks will have six nationally televised games between ESPN, ESPN+, and TNT. On NBC, Randy Hahn will be joined by Drew Remenda and sometimes Jamal Mayers.

On the Sharks Audio Network, Hall of Fame broadcaster Dan Rusanowsky will be paired with one of Mayers, Scott Hannan, Alex Stalock, or San Jose Hockey Now Podcast co-host Dan Boyle across the 82 games.

The organization also announced that all San Jose Barracuda games will have coverage from Nick Nollenberger on the Sharks Audio Network.

Check out the full announcement to learn more about the Sharks and Barracuda coverage.

AT SAN JOSE HOCKEY NOW…

OTHER SHARKS NEWS…

The San Jose Sharks have reduced their training camp roster to 56, re-assigning seven players:

The #SJSharks have trimmed their training camp roster. pic.twitter.com/seEOqqsSph — Locked on Misa ELC! (@LockedOnSharks) September 22, 2025

GM Mike Grier’s father has passed away: Bobby Grier was a long-time NFL executive, instrumental in drafting Tom Brady and J.J. Watt.

The San Jose Sharks organization was extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Bobby Grier, father of Sharks General Manager Mike Grier. We send our love and support to Mike and the entire Grier family. pic.twitter.com/vBX5hRvejp — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) September 22, 2025

The Sharks haven’t won a Presidents’ Trophy since 2008-2009 but that didn’t stop them from hanging a new banner that said they won it in 2015-2016 😭 (h/t @CurtisPashelka) pic.twitter.com/cmA8ifdGAW — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) September 22, 2025

Vincent Desharnais worked a lot on his mental health over the summer. Here’s two full answers about what happened for the #SJSharks d-man. pic.twitter.com/Um6DrLr5Zv — Max Miller (@Real_Max_Miller) September 20, 2025

AROUND THE NHL…

The Edmonton Oilers unveil new alternate jersey:

Built to work. Built to win. 💪 Presenting the new #Oilers alternate jersey, now available for pre-order at https://t.co/HvU1K1KYly! pic.twitter.com/L5Ta1gO0Aq — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 20, 2025

