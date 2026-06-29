Sharks Sign Kesselring, How To Unlock His Potential?

The San Jose Sharks have signed Michael Kesselring.

The Sharks signed the 26-year-old defenseman to a three-year, $13.5 million contract ($4.5 million AAV), buying up two of his UFA seasons. There were no trade protections. Kesselring was a pending RFA.

The #SJSharks signed recently acquired 26 y/o RFA RD Michael Kesselring to 3 year $4.5M Cap Hit Deal. Kesselring is an RFA. The deal covers 1 RFA & 2 UFA seasons. Contract is $4.5M salary each season and does not include trade protection. Rep'd by Matt & Ryan Keator WIN Hockey… — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) June 29, 2026

The San Jose Sharks acquired the 6-foot-5 right-hander and the No. 27 pick in the 2026 Draft from the Buffalo Sabres on Jun. 17, in exchange for the No. 20.

Kesselring was coming off a tough season with the Sabres, posting two assists in 34 games. He was a frequent healthy scratch and also dealt with injuries.

But Kesselring broke out with the Utah Mammoth in 2024-25, notching seven goals and 29 points, skating 17:41 a game. He was also used on the second-unit power play.

The San Jose Sharks are hoping for at least that type of return to form from Kesselring.

“Has top-four potential,” an NHL scout told San Jose Hockey Now. “Good size, moves well, has some upside.”

At the moment, Kesselring is the Sharks’ only signed NHL right-handed blueliner.

Jason Demers, who played with Kesselring on the Bakersfield Condors, spoke on how to unlock Kesselring’s potential on the most recent episode of the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast: