Should Sharks Trade for Zach Werenski? | Jason Demers Talks Free Agents, Trades To Improve Defense

Should the San Jose Sharks trade for Zach Werenski?

Jason Demers shares his thoughts on what the cost might be.

Demers also talks about potential trade or free agent targets to improve the San Jose Sharks’ defense.

What will unlock Michael Kesselring’s potential? Should the Sharks hand Eric Pohlkamp a spot?

Demers also shares his thoughts about free agents Rasmus Andersson, Mason Marchment, Jamie Oleksiak, and Ryan Shea? How about trading for Morgan Rielly or Mason Lohrei?

Who are the San Jose Sharks’ top-five untouchables in a potential Werenski deal?

Dan Boyle and Demers also commented on Keaton Verhoeff and Ryan Lin’s tape. Demers is also full of praise for Ivar Stenberg.

00:00:00 Intro / We’ve Made a Huge Mistake

00:03:12 Jason Demers Talks Up Michael Kesselring

00:13:44 Why Trade William Eklund?

00:17:33 How Should Sharks Add to Defense?

00:20:52 Rasmus Andersson Concerns

00:29:08 What About Morgan Rielly?

00:33:20 Sharks Are on Two Timelines

00:35:53 Should Sharks Chase Zach Werenski? Top-5 Untouchables in Trade?

00:43:49 Demers’s Free Agency Targets

00:44:52 Should Sharks Sign Mason Marchment?

00:48:21 Dan Boyle on Keaton Verhoeff & Ryan Lin

00:57:10 Demers Teases Doing More Sharks Coverage

01:04:31 What Would Mason Lohrei Cost?

01:05:18 How Does Eric Pohlkamp Fit Into Sharks’ Plans Next Year?

01:14:47 Would You Make Quinn Hughes-Like Trade for Werenski?

01:19:42 Demers Bullish on Ivar Stenberg

01:35:38 Zubair Loves Lin

01:44:20 Keegan on Brady Knowling, Jake Gustafson, Alexander Karmanov

The San Jose Hockey Now Podcast is sponsored by Bring Hockey Back and Bladetech Hockey.

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