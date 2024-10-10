Connect with us

Preview/Lines #1: Other Big Sharks Stories Besides Celebrini & Smith on Opening Night

5 hours ago

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith’s NHL debut is the headline.

But there’s plenty going on with the other San Jose Sharks on opening night.

It’s Ryan Warsofsky’s first game as an NHL head coach.

Tyler Toffoli, Alex Wennberg, Ty Dellandrea, Cody Ceci, and Jake Walman will be making their Sharks debuts.

Youngsters Danil Gushchin, William Eklund, Fabian Zetterlund, and Henry Thrun are looking to take the next step in their careers.

The San Jose Sharks, as a whole, are trying to wipe the memory of a thoroughly embarrassing season last year. Mackenzie Blackwood, who was chosen for opening night starter ahead of Vitek Vanecek, will probably have to be a big part of any turnaround.

Blackwood performed ably last year, probably Team MVP runner-up behind winner Mikael Granlund.

“I think my game is trending in the right direction from last year, and I look forward to continuing to see how much better I can take it,” the veteran netminder said. “It’s all small details. I’ve worked on narrowing my stance a little bit, tracking pucks. Another thing is reading plays, not getting too aggressive, knowing when to take ice.”

Blackwood actually wasn’t the Sharks’ opening night starter last season, that honor went to Kaapo Kahkonen. But Blackwood had a Sharks’ debut to remember, making 51 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 14, 2023.

“Hopefully I don’t have to [make 51 saves tonight],” Blackwood joked, “but if I have to, hopefully I can.”

San Jose Sharks (0-0-0)

St. Louis Blues (1-0-0)

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues is 7:30 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live exclusively on ESPN+. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.

Zeke

Very disappointed that its not broadcast locally, just on the disney networks. Not the way to usher in a new era

ThatBeardedPuck

Shouldn’t you fit your theme of growth and grow the number of streaming services you subscribe to; while the NHLs national broadcast partner tries to grow the number of viewers for high profile games?

Zeke

Nope. its the league’s job to attract fans, not turn them off. Sharks have been dealing with half full venues for much of the last few years. Make the product easily available and inexpensive and get more viewers. If its me, its an “and” thing. I get my product on TV in as many ‘easy to access’ ways as possible. A quick example is the NFL. Tonight’s game with the 49ers is on local TV, even though its an Amazon game. But since it has the local team, it is free on a local broadcast (Fox, channel 2?). That’s how… Read more »

amon_amarth

Are you seriously arguing for paying more companies money to watch one team play? Do you think that’s a way that people who don’t watch the sharks/hockey are going to stumble on a game and become fans?

Diggdat Puck

100% Agree. Should be broadcasted locally like the Niners are tonight.

BurnsiesBeard

I’m getting it on sportsnet in Canada so looking forward to seeing how it goes. Hopefully they have the Blues number again this year and can stomp them out tonight.

Jeff

I was disappointed to see Vanecek not chosen. For me, he was clearly the best goalie in preseason.

SJShorky

I agree with that but I understand Wario giving the incumbent first crack. I’m sure they’ll both play a ton and whoever is better will get the most games.

