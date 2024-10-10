San Jose Sharks
Preview/Lines #1: Other Big Sharks Stories Besides Celebrini & Smith on Opening Night
Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith’s NHL debut is the headline.
But there’s plenty going on with the other San Jose Sharks on opening night.
It’s Ryan Warsofsky’s first game as an NHL head coach.
Tyler Toffoli, Alex Wennberg, Ty Dellandrea, Cody Ceci, and Jake Walman will be making their Sharks debuts.
Youngsters Danil Gushchin, William Eklund, Fabian Zetterlund, and Henry Thrun are looking to take the next step in their careers.
The San Jose Sharks, as a whole, are trying to wipe the memory of a thoroughly embarrassing season last year. Mackenzie Blackwood, who was chosen for opening night starter ahead of Vitek Vanecek, will probably have to be a big part of any turnaround.
Blackwood performed ably last year, probably Team MVP runner-up behind winner Mikael Granlund.
“I think my game is trending in the right direction from last year, and I look forward to continuing to see how much better I can take it,” the veteran netminder said. “It’s all small details. I’ve worked on narrowing my stance a little bit, tracking pucks. Another thing is reading plays, not getting too aggressive, knowing when to take ice.”
Blackwood actually wasn’t the Sharks’ opening night starter last season, that honor went to Kaapo Kahkonen. But Blackwood had a Sharks’ debut to remember, making 51 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Oct. 14, 2023.
“Hopefully I don’t have to [make 51 saves tonight],” Blackwood joked, “but if I have to, hopefully I can.”
San Jose Sharks (0-0-0)
Our projected lineup for tonight is looking pretty good! 😏#TheFutureIsTeal pic.twitter.com/TOGbdPq26g
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) October 10, 2024
St. Louis Blues (1-0-0)
Hofer off first, so he’s your starter tonight.
— Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) October 10, 2024
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues is 7:30 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live exclusively on ESPN+. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
