Mikael Granlund a Natural Mentor for Will Smith (+)

Mikael Granlund is there for Will Smith.

He was there for Smith after Saturday’s practice, chatting and setting each other up for one-timers.

#TheFutureIsTeal staying late on the ice after morning skate, last 5 guys: Granlund is feeding (potential future linemate?) Will Smith passes, Mukhamadullin firing shots from the blueline from Eklund and Zetterlund passes pic.twitter.com/VHpK82kG4Z — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 5, 2024

“We talked for about 30 minutes, just about everything,” the top San Jose Sharks prospect said after Saturday’s practice. “Just basically, if I ever need anything, he said he’s there for me. We’ll be playing together a little bit too.”

“I was just encouraging him, when it’s time to practice, you’ve been doing a really good job. Just keep going,” Granlund said. “It’s a workday, always. Let’s work on something. Try to stay with you out here after practice. Let’s work on something everyday.”

The 32-year-old Granlund appears to be a natural mentor for the 19-year-old Smith.