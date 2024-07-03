BREAKING: Chernyshov’s Agent Doesn’t Rule Out Jump to North America

Is Igor Chernyshov coming to North America?

Agent Dan Milstein did not rule it out, telling San Jose Hockey Now via text: “We will discuss his future in the coming weeks. Nothing imminent and there are many moving parts.”

The San Jose Sharks selected Chernyshov with the 33rd-overall pick in the 2024 Draft.

The 6-foot-3 Russian winger is considered an offensive force, an outstanding value pick. “High skill. High sense. When he wants to get after it and compete, he is a monster physically, very hard to contain,” an NHL scout said of the first-round talent.

If Chernyshov does make the jump from the KHL’s Dynamo Moscow, it could be for the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit, which made him the 56th pick of today’s CHL Import Draft on Wednesday. He could follow a similar path to Kasper Halttunen last year, who left Finland for his entry-level contract with the San Jose Sharks and the OHL’s London Knights.

Chernyshov is also eligible to play in AHL with the San Jose Barracuda or in the NHL with the San Jose Sharks, even though the latter option is unlikely.

Mikhail Zislis of Sport Express was the first to report.

Special thanks to Hockey News Hub, the first to report this news in English, and who says Zislis first broke this news on Russian social media network Telegram.