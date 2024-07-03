San Jose Sharks
BREAKING: Chernyshov’s Agent Doesn’t Rule Out Jump to North America
Is Igor Chernyshov coming to North America?
Agent Dan Milstein did not rule it out, telling San Jose Hockey Now via text: “We will discuss his future in the coming weeks. Nothing imminent and there are many moving parts.”
The San Jose Sharks selected Chernyshov with the 33rd-overall pick in the 2024 Draft.
The 6-foot-3 Russian winger is considered an offensive force, an outstanding value pick. “High skill. High sense. When he wants to get after it and compete, he is a monster physically, very hard to contain,” an NHL scout said of the first-round talent.
If Chernyshov does make the jump from the KHL’s Dynamo Moscow, it could be for the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit, which made him the 56th pick of today’s CHL Import Draft on Wednesday. He could follow a similar path to Kasper Halttunen last year, who left Finland for his entry-level contract with the San Jose Sharks and the OHL’s London Knights.
Chernyshov is also eligible to play in AHL with the San Jose Barracuda or in the NHL with the San Jose Sharks, even though the latter option is unlikely.
Mikhail Zislis of Sport Express was the first to report.
Special thanks to Hockey News Hub, the first to report this news in English, and who says Zislis first broke this news on Russian social media network Telegram.
Rothgar
July 3, 2024 at 11:05 am
Halts’ dev path is very flexible for the Sharks so not surprised they do it for Chernysov. Also gets the kid out of russia faster, that’s always a good thing.
Zeke
July 3, 2024 at 11:45 am
A comment on what’s happened overall.
The 2 major FA signings make sense. Overpay? Perhaps, but cap space isn’t an issue. Neither has too long a term, which is the right call.
In the case of Toffoli, it’ll be nice to have a finisher. Last season, too many good scoring chances ended with a puck that went high or wide, often both. I forget which game it was, but Colin Graf might have had a 4 point night if the guys around him could finish. I want Celebrini and Smith setting up scoring chances which turn into goals. Toffoli can do that. Its too easy to learn bad habits if you don’t think your linemates can score.
In the case of Wennberg, the first thought was that Logan isn’t coming back anytime soon. Not sure the Sharks needed a center (Smith, Celebrini, Granlund, Sturm and maybe, at some point, Logan). But I think he fits the profile of what Grier wants.
I was on board last season and again this season with the ‘tough to play against’ approach. Lose 4-3? Sure. Lose 6-2? No.
Unlike many, I don’t fault Grier for last season’s issues. Not even a little bit. He did what he needed to do, within the constraints he had, to clear the decks. So he took on some ‘rehab’ projects and some “hope’ projects and it mostly didn’t work out (though Justin Bailey did, Granlund did, Emberson maybe did). That was what the Sharks needed last season. It made for some ugly hockey, but there was never going to be a ‘pretty’ way to clean up the mess.
The Toffoli and Wennberg signings show patience, the essential element of a rebuild. The blue line remains a problem, but reaching for a fix seems imprudent. With an improved forward group and a bunch of experience gained last season, we’ll get a much better outlook on guys like Mukh, Thrun, Emberson and maybe Thompson.
With the flat cap era over, there’s a reset going on with the FA market and there was no need to get overly involved in the frenzy on the day on the NHL calendar known for bad decisions.
I also like the additions to the ‘Cuda — even though I don’t know anything about them. I do want the AHL team to compete and see the playoffs. Its a lot better if the guys in the AHL are playing meaningful games. The Sharks are more dependent of the ‘Cuda than they’ve ever been. So upgrading that roster with a couple experienced players makes enormous sense.
On seeing Jumbo, Patty, Clowe at the prospect camp — yes — but with a big time caveat. The Sharks NEED to be Warsofsky’s show. This could easily wind up a ‘too many cooks’ scenario. If you’re a younger player and Jumbo or Patty or Clowe tells you something, you’ll absolutely listen. But too many people in a players ear can be problematic. As a coach, Patrick Roy said he rarely spoke with his goalies for that exact reason. Whatever his goalie coach was doing, he didn’t want to upend that process.
The draft looks like a A+ to me. I really liked Grier’s call to move up and it clearly worked. The lone issue, not sure why they grabbed a goalie when Aron Kiviharju was out there. In the consensus stuff, he was consistently ranked in rd 2 (1 of the 8 I used had him 17th overall). With a 4th rd pick, why not go for the upside? Smaller player, but every once in while, that smaller player becomes an Adam Fox or a Cale Makar. I did like his confident comment to the Wild GM.
Regarding Afanasoyev going to the KHL, might actually work out well for the Sharks. They still retain his rights and at some point, he’ll be more NHL ready and the Sharks will have a spot he can earn.
Enough for now. Don’t think I’ll make it to the prospects game, but I’m guessing/hoping the atmosphere will be pretty great. To those who make it there, enjoy!!
Bob D
July 3, 2024 at 1:24 pm
Man you are too spot on with that “too many cooks” comment. I don’t think having all the ex players around all the time is the best idea. Maybe it’s just for the prospect camp, but it does need to RW’s staff ultimately alone
D Morgan
July 3, 2024 at 1:31 pm
I think Couture is done. I hope the coach gives his C to someone on the ice playing this year. It was embarrassing having the Captain never there
Nimrod
July 3, 2024 at 2:12 pm
I think the ex-players are around for developing skills. They are a great resource for the prospects to learn skills. Head & Assistant Coaches are more there for systems. A Head or Assistant Coach tells them where to be and what they’re supposed to do, development coaches give the players tips & pointers on the little details of stick positioning, angles, how to stay above the puck. If a player is taking system direction from a development coach that differs from the head coach he’s shooting himself in the foot & he would know that. A head coach may not have the insight on the practical details a development coach does. There is a reason teams with larger development staff have more success than those that don’t. Different roles with different goals, all important.
michael knepper
July 3, 2024 at 12:43 pm
Hello Zeke! Well said! I agree with most everything you have stated. I would, however, err on the side of the Sharks scouts and GMMG when it comes to taking the goalie. They stated he was the top goalie on their board (the only board they follow) and it is clearly a need. I would have drafted the defenseman myself as well, but I will lean towards GMMG and the scouting staff as they know why more than either of us do. Also, after the last two drafts and assorted moves they have made I think they have earned a little trust. Don’t you?
I also think the Cuda moves were a welcomed thing. I hope they pick up a couple of forwards that are experienced AHLers to add to what they have and believe this is in the works. They were bad last year but this is not all on McCarthy.
Many podcasters and others were screaming about how the Cuda sucked and it was all McCarthy’s coaching and lack of a coherent system. They seemed to ignore that many of his top guys were called up to the Sharks or injured for large portions of the season. This effected all positions (goalies, defense and forwards).
There is also something I heard on the San Jose Hockey Now podcast that teams in the AHL concentrate on different things. One of those things could be development over winning. After all, what is the Cuda’s primary purpose? Develop players for the Sharks. I would rather judge the Cuda by how many of the prospects that should become NHLers rather do become NHLers than wins and losses.
Not that wins and losses are meaningless. But if they win the Calder Cup and still do not graduate players to the Sharks what’s the use?
I am hoping that GMMG can get a Right Defenseman. I know the FA market is pretty much done but maybe he can find one on the waiver wire or by trade at some point before training camp. I listened to what he has said in the press and think he has made the right decision in not signing bad contracts to get one. The contracts signed were crazy. If he does not get one I think the prudent thing is to go into the season with what he has and hope that young player like Thrun and Emberson or Shakir can develop their play.
The last thing I would note is I am hoping they can pickup a number three goalie. Like Wennberg is insurance for Coots, I think a number three goalie would be good insurance in case of one of the goalies getting injured. I do not have confidence that either Romanov or Chrona are ready to play a backup role on the Sharks.
I watched a different podcast and they suggested looking into trading for Yaroslav Askarov. As Nashville have buried him after their recent signings. He has made some social postings that are cryptic so maybe he would welcome the trade? Looking at our goalies he fits perfectly into the timeline. We have two current goalies (one and two year contracts) who both have injury histories, two goalies on the Cuda that are not ready, and two recent draft picks. His timeline would fit into an area we are not currently covered. In between the Sharks goalies and Cuda goalies.
Looking at his playing history and scouting reports he seems close to being able to play as a backup and would give the Sharks the flexibility to move on from one of the two goalies if need be. Or to save cap space at the end of the next season to use in the FA market that is supposed to be a much better FA market than this year. And an FA market that GMMG would be willing to sign better players than he did this FA market. Thoughts?
Zeke
July 3, 2024 at 2:10 pm
I don’t follow prospects, so I have no idea about any of these players. But I do pay attention to consensus (wisdom of crowds) and listen to experts.
So I tracked 8 credible prospect lists. 2 lists only did rd 1 and Kiviharju wasn’t on either. The 6 others, though, had him ranked at 17, 34, 34, 50, 52 and 60. McKenzie’s list, a compilation of 10 scouts, had him at 52. Being 5’9 1/2″ probably meant his play was better than his ranking.
Lowest rank had him in rd 2, 3 lists had him in the top 34. To me, that seems like a high upside swing from a draft spot which is inherently a long shot. That’s my rationale.
As for drafts and credibility, the evidence (albeit early) so far is good on their drafting. But drafting goalies is just different. Consider me a firm believer in ‘goalies are voodoo’.
Hellebuyck drafted in rd 5. Shesterken in rd 4. Demko rd 2. Bobs was undrafted. Ullmark in rd 6. Sorokin in rd 3. Saros rd 4. Its a dart board!!
Greg
July 3, 2024 at 1:24 pm
With number 24 he looks a lot like Sergei Makarov, hmmm… Anybody out there remember him?
Diggdat Puck
July 3, 2024 at 2:44 pm
Loving our prospects and how much better the pool looks from 2-years ago which was Eklund, Bords and Merkley. A few tough loses in Hertl and Timo but it was best for our future.
In 4-years we have some real quality in lines projected.
Eklund-Celebrini-Hault
Musty-Smith-Igor
Bystedt-Edstrom-Zetters
Sam-?
Muk-Cags
Thrun-Thompson
G-?
Along with Tifoli, Graf, Lund, Cardwell and 4-5 other D prospects and most likely early picks next year.
Not bad GMMG in 2+ years!