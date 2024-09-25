Givani Smith Talks Target on Macklin Celebrini’s Back

Givani Smith knows his role.

No questions asked, after the Vegas Golden Knights’ Kaeden Korczak hit 2024 first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini hard during the San Jose Sharks’ preseason opener, Smith went after Korczak.

Two things:

1. Celebrini welcome to the NHL

2. Good stuff from Kostin coming right over and throwing a hit back #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/NFsULKA4Gd — Max Miller (@Real_Max_Miller) September 23, 2024

Givanni Smith gets 4 minutes for roughing and a 10 minute misconduct. #sjsharks down 1-0 to #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/hV0qauLzFS — TEAL TOWN USA – A San Jose Sharks Podcast (@TEALTOWNUSA) September 23, 2024

“He’s not even 19 yet and the guy comes across the ice to hit him. It’s gonna happen all year with him, he’s gonna be a target,” Smith said. “If we let them know off the bat, we’re not joking around, the San Jose Sharks, it will go a long way.”

That attitude could also help Smith go a long way with the Sharks this year.

Smith, signed last off-season to a two-year contract, endured a tough 2023-24, beset by both healthy scratches and injuries.

But the physical winger is turning heads so far in training camp.

“It’s the best I’ve seen him play,” new San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said of Smith after Saturday’s scrimmage.

Warsofsky was also pleased seeing Smith step up for Celebrini on Sunday, even though the enforcer ended up with a double-minor.

“I like what Givani did, for sure,” Ryan Warsofsky, who’s trying to set a tone in his first camp, said. “That’s gonna be a big thing for us. We’re gonna be a team. We’re gonna stick up for each other.”

Could Smith be a part of that? It’s a logjam up front for the San Jose Sharks during camp, but the winger appears to be the only potential heavyweight around.

So far, he’s doing and saying the right things on and off the ice.

“Teams that win, it’s not just one guy, it’s everyone,” Smith said. “It’s just about loving your brothers, your teammates.”