Connect with us

San Jose Sharks

Givani Smith Talks Target on Macklin Celebrini’s Back

Published

3 hours ago

on

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

Givani Smith knows his role.

No questions asked, after the Vegas Golden Knights’ Kaeden Korczak hit 2024 first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini hard during the San Jose Sharks’ preseason opener, Smith went after Korczak.

“He’s not even 19 yet and the guy comes across the ice to hit him. It’s gonna happen all year with him, he’s gonna be a target,” Smith said. “If we let them know off the bat, we’re not joking around, the San Jose Sharks, it will go a long way.”

That attitude could also help Smith go a long way with the Sharks this year.

Smith, signed last off-season to a two-year contract, endured a tough 2023-24, beset by both healthy scratches and injuries.

But the physical winger is turning heads so far in training camp.

“It’s the best I’ve seen him play,” new San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said of Smith after Saturday’s scrimmage.

Warsofsky was also pleased seeing Smith step up for Celebrini on Sunday, even though the enforcer ended up with a double-minor.

“I like what Givani did, for sure,” Ryan Warsofsky, who’s trying to set a tone in his first camp, said. “That’s gonna be a big thing for us. We’re gonna be a team. We’re gonna stick up for each other.”

Could Smith be a part of that? It’s a logjam up front for the San Jose Sharks during camp, but the winger appears to be the only potential heavyweight around.

So far, he’s doing and saying the right things on and off the ice.

“Teams that win, it’s not just one guy, it’s everyone,” Smith said. “It’s just about loving your brothers, your teammates.”

Related Topics:
3 Comments
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
SJShorky

I think most of us, me included, may be overlooking this smith making the final roster. He has to go thru waivers and they may not want to lose him. The element he provides, even if most of us think he’s not worth the roster spot, is something NHL coaches always seem to value more than fans.

1
Reply
Arch Mickel

I had this same thought watching game one, and it had nothing to do with his actions around Mack. I thought he had some good plays and looked dangerous, before the fight. It was the guy I hoped to see last year. He had a sog and 2 hits, helped his line look dangerous. Think he will have to do that this year to make team, not just fill a single role. One game but he did add a variable to roster calculus.

0
Reply
Patrick

💯this

0
Reply

Sheng’s Travel Fund

Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.


Click here to contribute to Sheng's travel pool!

Get SJHN in your inbox!

Enter your email address to get all of our articles delivered directly to your inbox.

Hockey Shots

Extra Hour Hockey Training

Cathy’s Power Skating

Sharks Team & Cap Info

Meta