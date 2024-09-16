Vibes Check: Cardwell Shares Sharks’ Off-Ice Fun, Best Nicknames From Rookie Faceoff (+)

LOS ANGELES — Ethan Cardwell isn’t trying to take Joe Thornton’s job.

But as an alternate captain and four-year veteran of the Rookie Faceoff, he’s taking it upon himself to be a, let’s say, junior director of vibes for the San Jose Sharks’ young, sometimes teenage, tournament roster.

“I think that’s Jumbo’s job,” Cardwell laughed, “but I’m trying my best to make everybody feel included, make sure guys know where to go, make sure they’re going out and having fun. I know when you’re young, it’s tough. Sometimes you just find yourself maybe hanging out at the hotel and stuff, but it’s fun to get out and have dinners with the guys and really explore the area.”

It took a little time, but Cardwell says that he’s learned everybody’s name.

“I got them all down pat,” he said. “At the start of camp, it’s tough, but I think I’m on a nickname basis with the most of them [now].”

What are some of those nicknames? And what other fun things is the Rookie Faceoff roster getting into?

From Cardwell to Macklin Celebrini to Will Smith to Kasper Halttunen to more, here’s some of the behind the scenes about the San Jose Sharks at Rookie Faceoff.