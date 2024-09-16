What’s Next for Rookie Faceoff Prospects? Who’s Making Sharks, Barracuda?

LOS ANGELES — It’s time to look ahead for the San Jose Sharks.

The Sharks’ Rookie Faceoff sweep — they walloped another team on Monday, doubling up the Colorado Avalanche 6-3 — is, of course, exciting. San Jose dominated the tournament, going 3-0 and outscoring opponents a combined 16-7.

But the fruits of this labor probably won’t be obvious for a few seasons yet. Most of the San Jose Sharks prospects in this tournament aren’t close to NHL-ready.

Training camp, however, opens on Thursday for the 2024-25 Sharks.

Which top Rookie Faceoff prospects will start the season with the Sharks or Barracuda?

Here are my predictions, from most to least likely.

Macklin Celebrini

Macklin Celebrini just needed one game to show the San Jose Sharks that he didn’t have to play the Rookie Faceoff anymore.

He’s only 18, but the centerman looks strong and defensively sound enough to make an NHL impact immediately.

He’s also got first-overall skill.

“I thought Macklin was uber-competitive,” Sharks’ Rookie Faceoff head coach John McCarthy said. “I re-watched the game [he played], every loose puck, he’s inside, he’s winning.”

He’s breaking camp with the Sharks.

Will Smith

Smith is noticeably more deliberate with the puck than Celebrini, but that’s not a bad thing. The 2023 fourth-overall pick has the talent to be just as productive as Celebrini, if not more so, in the NHL.

“I thought Will did a really nice job in the offensive zone, seeing the ice, letting plays develop, super poised with the puck on the stick,” McCarthy said.

Smith should break camp with the San Jose Sharks, but his off-puck play is still raw, so there will be some obvious defensive growing pains.

Ethan Cardwell