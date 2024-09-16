San Jose Sharks
SOURCE: Cagnoni Will Go Pro This Year
LOS ANGELES — Luca Cagnoni has two roads this season, pro hockey or the WHL.
According to a source, the San Jose Sharks’ plan for Cagnoni is for him to turn pro.
At the end of Rookie Faceoff, both San Jose Barracuda head coach John McCarthy and Cagnoni were noncommittal about his immediate future.
But it looks like, unless Cagnoni blows the doors off the San Jose Sharks in training camp, that McCarthy will be his head coach with the Barracuda this fall.
Cagnoni thinks he’s ready for pro hockey.
“Had a big off-season, I got really strong, worked on my first three steps, it’s obviously a faster game,” the 5-foot-9 defender said. “So I think I feel pretty ready.”
McCarthy liked what he saw this week: “He played a lot, played a lot of minutes. Handled it well…I was encouraged by his play in this tournament.”
So it looks like good-bye to Portland, hello to San Jose for the offensive wizard.
The San Jose Sharks had the option of assigning the 19-year-old December-born back to the Portland Winterhawks for his overage season. But instead, the Sharks’ 2023 fourth-round pick, who dropped 18 goals and 72 assists in just 65 games last season, will be tackling the next challenge of his career.
Hope he gets big minutes on the Cuda and doesn’t get sent to witchita. Very happy for him!
I would like to see him in Wichita if that happens. Sharks fan for a long time in south central Kansas.
Oh that’s cool! Well hopefully for you gets a few games. Dude should torch the ECHL if he gets sent there. Been watching him the last couple years in Portland. Very smart player.
Challenge leads to growth but the player has to be open to learning and needs to have a solid development team helping him. I have no doubt Cagnoni is up for it mentally and the Sharks have built a solid development group so San Jose is probably the best place for him. He’ll have more opportunity to learn the things he needs to learn in the AHL than he will in the WHL. Also I really hope he has an opportunity to pick Dan Boyle’s brain throughout the year. I imagine he has plenty of wisdom to impart on another… Read more »
One thing maybe not known is that the Winterhawks have/had the Canucks skills coach. He helped a bunch of their young guys turn into good NHL players. I’m sure he was a useful resource for Cagnoni.
Well look at that. I said write it down.
Not like you had some insider information or you’re some great evaluator of talent. You just made a bold prediction and got lucky to be right. Could have gone either way, I even admitted as much.
lol! Yeah go ahead and downvote me simpleton.
Naw I just saw him play live enough times to know he outgrew the Rose Quarter.
I doubt you’ve seen him more than I have…
Saw Cagnoni for the first time today. Within the 1st 10 minutes, he gave up 2 breakaways by misplaying at the defensive blue line. He looked like he was in good position both times, and the Avs guy just overwhelmed him. Just push the guy to the outside and all is good. But beaten both times. He’ll need his AHL time. That said, I can see what people like in his game, He moves well, changes angles easily and seems to see the ice well.Good passes, good skating with the puck. But just can’t get pyloned at your own blue… Read more »
Tbf the whole team was complete ass that first period before they got it going, they did play yesterday afternoon too. He looked great the rest of the game (so did the rest of the team)
As well as 3 in 4, first real game action in 2 months, on a 15hr turn around. All their legs were probably Jelly! Other than that period, probably dominated every other period.
Of course he’ll need AHL time. Probably more than 1 season. When you get to see more of him the thing that stands out is is hockey sense, on ice vision etc. One of the smarter players I’ve watched at the junior level.
fair enough, I’d heard a lot of positives about him, so it really surprising to see just how easily the Avs player went past him. To see it happen a second time, kind of shocking.
He reminded me a bit of EK65 when he was dealing with the groin issue in the playoffs. He still had vision, he could skate forward and if you only saw that part, you’d think he was fine. But skating backwards and turning were just beyond him. And at least in this one game, similar for Cagnoni.
It’s one game. One part of one game. Hasn’t played competitive hockey since the playoffs ended and playing 3 games in 4 days. Could have just been a little tired. Small sample sizes and all that. It’s hockey, a game of nothing but mistakes and how you adapt to them.
Just FYI, there’s no part of skating that is an issue for Cags. Dude is a beautiful skater, incredible form. May not be the fastest but agility and form are major strengths of his.
Be nice if games were uploaded, tough to see with camera locations but, seemed like there were some system changes already. Would like to watch again and key in on that piece plus a few guys. Though #42 made me pay attention to him in a good way Fri/Sun. Others looked meh on Friday and solid Sunday #6.
A big boon for our future D core if Cagnoni turns into a legit NHLer. Sam, Muk, and Cags are all top 4 D men in that scenario, all of which can skate and move the puck
They’ll just need to find his Crankshaft to play with him.
This kid showed well in this tournament. His offense was there and he applied himself on defense. Took hits and gave some. That’s what he needed to do. Hope he makes the jump. We could use another with desire.