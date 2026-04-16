San Jose Sharks
No 40: After Quick Start, Sharks Snooze, Lose to Hawks 5-2
CHICAGO — The San Jose Sharks take on the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center.
Mario Ferraro and Michael Misa scored, but the Sharks lost 5-2.
Period 1
Macklin BODIED Bedard on the opening faceoff 🫣 pic.twitter.com/wrvFi0grAD
— Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) April 16, 2026
2 in: No shots yet for San Jose Sharks, but they’re on top of the puck, while the Hawks aren’t. San Jose can grab an early lead this period, for sure.
Lafferty tries to exit, but Dickinson stands him up. Like Sam imposing his size there, needs to keep doing that. He’s not a teenager, he’s 6-foot-3, if you know what I mean.
4 in: Cagnoni with a clever low-to-high behind-the-back pass. One of those, that’s gotta work 100 percent of the time. If not, you’re going to hear from the coach. But when it works, it’s usually to an open man, because the defender had overcommitted to intercepting pass. That’s a skill play.
6 in: Dickinson outbattles Bertuzzi along wall. Like again.
Ferraro goal: Just go to the net! Ferraro shot-pass evades Wennberg tip, but goes off Knight, off Del Mastro, and in. Wennberg crashing net draws bodies toward goal.
Chernyshov penalty: Careless one there, he’ll have to learn from that. Blunts clear Sharks’ momentum too, so not great timing. Hawks have been sleepwalking, now they’re going to be awake.
10 in: Great patience and vision by Wennberg on OZ wall, trying to fritter away Hawks’ PP time, but finds Ferraro in slot for a chance.
9 left: Hawks really snoozing. Early boo birds as their PP ends with no shot.
8 left: It’s end-of-season hockey, but Cagnoni just rolling around here like it’s the AHL. I mean that in the best way, he looks good. Great feed to Misa in the slot. Looks very comfortable in offensive end.
6 left: And solid Cagnoni defensive read, jumping Bedard feed to Nazar. Sharks need to tack another on this period, before Blashill reads Chicago the riot act.
Mikheyev penalty shot: And the Sharks, in a common young team trap, dominate, but then give up the worst of chances, a 2-on-1 (granted that’s Orlov going for a hit that he shouldn’t) and a penalty shot, both to Mikheyev. Huge Askarov saves on both.
2 left: Cagnoni slips F1 Lafferty like a bad habit. This is his most impressive period of NHL hockey that I’ve seen.
Period 2
Toffoli no-goal: Cagnoni had a superb keep-in on PP. Man, that was a play. Would’ve been Toffoli’s 20th, his 10th 20-goal season.
2 in: Misa right on top of Rinzel on forecheck.
3 in: How did Chernyshov miss that? Incredible set-up from Misa, cross-slot, yawning cage, but Chernyshov can’t corral it.
Misa goal: Simple hockey, just get it into the front, chaos. San Jose Sharks needed that one, they’ve been the better team, but need insurance. Earlier on PP, Celebrini had a rough one.
10 in: Another rough PP1, mostly Celebrini and Smith overpassing, I think. But there were spots there, Cagnoni had puck touches, assert and shoot. You’re the QB. A passive Sharks PP ends leads to Cagnoni penalty on Donato.
6 left: Mukhamadullin finds Graf in slot, sweet set-up, better save.
2 left: Solid puck protection by Wennberg to kill PK time. San Jose Sharks penalty kill looks…normal again?
Rinzel goal: Askarov has been good tonight, but that’s a bad one. Lack of focus with 30 seconds left in period? That hurts. Gotta lock down there. That’s something, anecdotally, that Askarov has suffered from this year. His timing giving up goals, never good to give any up, of course, but worse than you’d like. Give the Hawks life in a game that they were snoozing through. Doesn’t take away from the great saves that he had made, especially back-to-back on Mikheyev? It’s been a while since it’s felt like Askarov has put together a good 60 minutes.
Period 3
2 in: Greene goes wide on a down-low 2-on-1 one-timer. Sharks survive. Couple plays lead to that I don’t love,
Crevier goal: San Jose Sharks get what they deserve. On one end, Celebrini line free-wheeling, throwing puck around, they don’t get a shot off. Smith cross-slot sauce to Celebrini, I mind less, but then from OZ corner, Celebrini centers it hard to slot, no one home, Bedard able to hoof it out. Beautiful backhand pass by Bedard, not sure why Dickinson let Crevier go, and Crevier roofs it. If Sharks drop this one, just a young immature loss IMO, the way that the Hawks started this game, San Jose should be up 4-2.
Greene goal: Man, what a reversal. It’s now the Sharks sleepwalking through the game. Dickinson doesn’t get it out when he has the chance, but San Jose doesn’t, and on cycle, Greene beats Wennberg to the front, Del Mastro feed. I wonder if Wennberg is a little banged up, he been knocked down a couple times tonight, unusual for him, and he’s been getting a number of maintenance days. But team-wide, really sleepy period.
Crevier goal: Cagnoni can’t pin Bertuzzi in corner. That kind of play will matter a lot long-term. Bertuzzi goes low-to-high to Crevier, who blasts it. Sherwood gives Askarov a stick tap after. Total collapse.
Lardis goal: Too easy.
5 left: Celebrini line looks frustrated, and they should be. It’s too late to play direct hockey, they had their chance, and now they’re just trying to come back with tough pass after pass. Celebrini pretty much D-to-D pass, usually one they make, misses.
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Hopefully Sharks start tank commander Askarov again tomorrow night to secure 7th best lottery odds.
How do the tie breakers work with Fla and Winn?
Regulation wins is the first tiebreaker and Sharks don’t have that over either team. If they lose in regulation tomorrow they have the 7th worst record in the league and 7th best lottery odds
#7 sounds so nice. Thx!
Yeah, it’ll be Ned, but if they do run out all the guys who have been sitting games, it probably won’t matter.
In the end, probably worth just hopefully nailing down the 7th pick. Luckily the Rangers and Leafs are ahead of the Sharks, so rigging for them won’t hurt us
Did they take sleeping pills in second period?
https://youtu.be/zRi_8k-n_yI
McLellan was pissed today too
I just think Bowness is a character. I like him.
The first half of this was so enjoyable to watch. Held the Hawks shotless for the first fifteen minutes! If they don’t wave off the Toff goal, or if Cherny doesn’t heel the wide-open net, this game gets put away. And then. I’ll also say, the officiating continues to be a discredit to this league. My gripe this game? Fucking linesmen standing flat-footed in the way of players. Christ almight most of the game is played along the boards, be where you can see the puck, not where the puck fucking is. Refs tripped Cags and Dickinson (who they no-called… Read more »
Missed a ridiculous trip on the Hawks 3rd goal too.
Was that the one on Wenny? That one fucking sucked. And then some of the makeup calls were so fucking soft, like – too late! The damage is done and now you’re further hurting your shreds of credibility!
The missed deliberately uncalled high stick suffered by Dickinson was fucking egregious and should absolutely result in a fine to referees who stand right in front of the play and don’t call what should be the absolute simplest call to make. The idea that was remotely a follow through shows a level of judgment not worthy of the highest level of hockey. And that business of sticking a leg out to trip our guy from behind has now gone uncalled to Wennberg, Toffoli, Sherwood and Eklund in the last month. None of this cost the game. That was just atrocious… Read more »
Mission 1/2 Accomplished
Sharks 84pts
Blues 84pts
Panthers 84pts (season complete)
Jets 82pts
If Sharks lose in regulation to WPG, they secure the 7 lottery spot.
If they get a single point, they fall to 9 or 10, depending on what the Blues do.
Klingberg 4 point game incoming
Probably last chance to show off for a contract somewhere next year.
Leddy with a Gregor Rooster.
Is it too much to ask to also want to see EDM lose tomorrow with LA/ANA wins, leaving the Oilers having to play COL in the first rd? 😂
I want it so bad
It is not too much to ask.
I would not mind getting the 7th and 17th picks.
Probably would have to attend another draft party at the tank, which I was kind of looking forward to not going if they made the playoffs
Unlikely, but it’d be quite the ending!!
EDM plays Vancouver, Kings get Calgary and ANA gets Nashville.
On the + side, Vegas locks up the Pacific (with a record that wouldn’t even garner a playoff spot in the East) giving the Sharks a better chance a draft pick in the teens.
Playoff contention until game 80 then get the 7th pick? I’ll take it.
To be precise: a 44.4% chance of picking #7.
7 is nice because that’s the earliest pre-lottery position where a team is actually more likely to pick at the position they landed than a step (or 2 in the case of finishing last) below.
Asky with a 3.60 G.A., but didn’t realize team gave up 285 goals . Need to work on the plus/minus next season
Yeah, hate to break it to you, but this team did not have a very good defense
Looks like Sharks are already playing summer pickup games. Could get them in better position to get a top prospect.