Sharks Show Up for One Period, Lose 4-1

The San Jose Sharks visit Nationwide Arena to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Tyler Toffoli scored, but the Sharks lost 4-1.

Period 1

1 in: Celebrini set Toffoli up right in front, open, don’t think Toffoli got all of it.

4 in: Huge 2-on-1 save by Georgiev short-handed.

San Jose Sharks need t0 find their game. Blue Jackets taking over early. Again, have to give Georgiev a lot of credit.

7 in: Good shift by Goodrow and company, just solid forecheck. Perimeter, Jackets were set defensively. But they need some shifts with possession, here’s a start.

10 in: Sharks seem a little off. Wennberg and Smith had a 2-on-1, but Wennberg couldn’t settle down puck. But then Walman, by himself, cuts through three zones to pound a shot on Merzlikins. Walman only Sharks defenseman you can trust to do that. Hopefully, Sharks get some momentum.

Fantilli goal: Rutta shot gets blocked, instant 2-on-1, Vlasic a little behind on Fantilli.

8 left: Great Georgiev 2-on-1 down-low save on Sillinger.

6 left: Big Sturm chance, nice Smith set-up to slot. Smith has been pretty good with the puck this period.

5 left: Back-to-back possessions, Sharks can’t break out cleanly. San Jose having a ton of trouble with that tonight, part of it Columbus, a lot of it Sharks.

Johnson goal: Like I was saying. Ferraro DZ pass handcuffs Liljegren, first look, Liljegren should do more with it, wasn’t a bad-looking pass. Kuraly pounces, finds Johnson.

Georgiev gave up 2 goals on 13 shots in the first period…and he was #SJSharks MVP. Sharks were brutal in that period, they were allergic to clean breakouts — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 17, 2025

Period 2

3 in: San Jose Sharks doing a better job not giving up puck easy on breakouts. Also getting it in deep.

van Riemsdyk goal: One of those nights. Sharks were playing competent hockey to start the period, no offense yet, but some forecheck. But long Severson shot, deflection in front. San Jose Sharks need to maintain, they were beginning to play better hockey. Wennberg needs to grab van Riemsdyk.

Scorekeepers retroactively gave Toffoli a 90-foot shot 10:44 into second period. That's #SJSharks lone shot of the period, 15 minutes in 2nd — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 17, 2025

7 left: Disagree with Remenda, I like Smith skating into puck in D-zone, not hurrying pass, don’t need him to go north-south there, he holds and dumps it in but nothing there. But Sharks gotta go win a puck there too.

Sharks just had a power play, but no shots on goal. Can’t make a short pass to save their lives here.

2 left: Nice move high by Smith to gain middle of ice. It’s not saying a lot because Sharks have been awful, but he’s been probably one of their better players.

A listless effort by the Sharks, outshot 14-1 in the third. Well, one shot in a period isn’t franchise-worst. Looks like three times in Sharks history, they’ve been held without a shot in a period. Scorekeepers not on their game either, it’s now 12-2 shots in the second.

Period 3

Georgiev saves a short-handed breakaway, coming out to high slot. Power play has a pulse there, Celebrini one-timer that Merzlikins denies.

3 in: Another big Georgiev save, one-on-one versus Johnson. One goal gets them into the game, but they’re not playing like it yet.

Toffoli goal: San Jose Sharks finally in the game, already eight shots in the period. Celebrini just gets it on net from the net, smartly fakes a rim then gets it on goal, Toffoli jumps on it.

8 in: Oh yeah, Wennberg’s got to shoot that. Down 3-1, got some momentum, getting doubled up in shots? Bounce off end boards, Wennberg gets there in front first, alone, he tries the extra pass. But that’s his fatal flaw, not changing at this point in his career. He’s a very good all-around player, you just have to live with those tear-out-your-hair moments.