Sharks Locker Room: Only Thing Consistent About San Jose? Their Inconsistency

The only thing consistent about the San Jose Sharks in 2025 is their inconsistency.

On New Year’s Eve, the San Jose Sharks offered “no desperation” in a 4-0 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, their eighth-straight loss.

On Jan. 2 and 4, San Jose toppled Eastern Conference powers Tampa Bay Lightning and New Jersey Devils.

“The most important thing is we figured out the recipe of how we need to play, and it can’t go, it can’t waver,” Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said.

San Jose wavered on Jan. 7 and Jan. 10 with sub-standard efforts in losses to the Vegas Golden Knights and Utah Hockey Club.

“We’re not getting it done enough consistently to be winning club at the moment,” Henry Thrun said.

On Jan. 11 and 14, the San Jose Sharks outplayed the Minnesota Wild in a loss, then doubled up the red-hot Detroit Red Wings 6-3.

“I think our guys are starting to understand our identity and how we need to play,” Warsofsky said.

But then, on Thursday night, the Sharks no-showed two periods — the Columbus Blue Jackets outshot them 25-8 through 40 minutes — on the way to a 4-1 defeat.

Tyler Toffoli scored the lone goal and Alexandar Georgiev kept Team Teal in the game by stopping 30-of-33 shots.

Right now, San Jose is playing good or bad with not much in between.

“Consistency in our identity is probably the No. 1 thing. How hard we have to play,” Warsofsky said. “Competitiveness, puck play, execution, 50-50 pucks, races, things that it takes to win in the league consistently. We need more of that.”

Such is life for a rebuilding squad. At least there are highs this season, right?

Anyway, the better teams have more good and okay performances than bad. The San Jose Sharks aren’t there yet, but they’re trying to get there.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Vlasic, on some favorite moments as a Shark:

I’ve had a lot of good moments, a lot of great teammates, just been fortunate enough to play so long, to have to played with a lot of guys…I’m happy that I’ve been able to play 19 years in San Jose, which is half my life in San Jose, so I’ve been lucky.

Ryan Warsofsky

Warsofsky, on the message at the intermission to the San Jose Sharks:

There was a very direct message, and I’m gonna keep that within the group.

Warsofsky, on where San Jose Sharks must get better:

Consistency in our identity is probably the No. 1 thing. How hard we have to play. But we just have a ways to go to be like a Columbus team, a Detroit team, these teams that are now kind of on the up-and-up, we’re a little bit further away. We have to start grasping these things and be doing it consistently, giving ourselves a chance.

Tyler Toffoli

Toffoli, on Vlasic:

Obviously incredible. A lot of miles on him. He’s had an amazing career. He’s been doing a really good job so far this season, coming back and in and out of the line-up. He’s been pretty steady.

Alexandar Georgiev

Georgiev, on if he’s carrying over his work with goaltending coach Thomas Speer into games:

I’d like to think so. It felt like that today. Felt pretty comfortable with what we worked on and starting to see those patterns in the game. Yeah, I enjoy working with Speersy.

Georgiev, on Vlasic’s 1,300th game:

Yeah, definitely you love playing with guys who are so solid. [He] hasn’t played for a while, came back into the line-up. Just smart decisions every time, good positioning. From my point of view, at least. So it’s an amazing accomplishment he got. We’re very happy for him.

