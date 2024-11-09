Connect with us

Sheng’s Bold Celebrini Prediction, Needless Walman Drama & More

It’s been a busy couple weeks of San Jose Sharks news!

On this episode of the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, we cover it all!

Macklin Celebrini returns…what are our rest-of-season expectations for him? Sheng has a bold prediction! (1:33)

Will Smith scored his first NHL goals…we discuss why the San Jose Sharks kept him up in the NHL. (12:10)

Danil Gushchin and Ethan Cardwell got sent down, how did Sheng and Keegan see their time in the NHL? (20:15)

Why should the San Jose Sharks keep Mikael Granlund? Sheng added a couple extra arguments. (26:05)

What else do we think of Sharks forwards this season?

Why weren’t the San Jose Sharks just up front about what was going on with Jake Walman? (39:20)

We react to the Timothy Liljegren trade. (47:55)

Finally, we talk Mario Ferraro, Jan Rutta, Henry Thrun, and Jack Thompson. (55:29)

