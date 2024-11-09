Meet Phil Huynh, Macklin Celebrini’s Local Skills Coach

San Jose isn’t the only place to see Macklin Celebrini play hockey in the Bay Area.

If you’re lucky, in the off-season, you might see the San Jose Sharks’ 2024 first-overall pick, or one of the Celebrini brothers, Aiden or RJ, working with skills coach Phil Huynh in Livermore or Dublin.

The Celebrini boys have been working with Huynh since 2020, after father Rick Celebrini, director of sports medicine and performance for the Golden State Warriors, reached out.

Huynh, whose parents were Vietnam War refugees, fell in love with hockey growing up in Canada. He’s coached it for over 20 years, the last nine in Tri-Valley.

“It was during COVID. Me and my brother were kind of looking for somewhere to skate. All the rinks were shut down,” the San Jose Sharks star told San Jose Hockey Now. “We were looking around, and one of our friends that we knew, he skated with this group up in Livermore. So we started asking around, and then met Phil, and things went from there.”