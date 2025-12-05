Celebrini for MVP? | Boyle on When It’s Time To Retire

It’s a dream (or nightmare?) lefty-righty combo: Sheng is paired with just Dan Boyle today!

Does Macklin Celebrini have a strong case for the Hart Trophy? Sheng thinks so.

How about Alex Wennberg for…Selke? It’s not as crazy as it sounds.

We also discuss the state of the San Jose Sharks’ blueline: Who deserves to play every night?

What’s going on with Shakir Mukhamadullin? What’s a path for the young San Jose Sharks defenseman to get more consistent playing time?

Dan is honest about what he’s seen from John Klingberg this season. Sheng asked some NHL scouts about Nick Leddy.

Finally, Dan recalls when he knew that it was time for him to retire. He shares the mental challenge of adjusting to a lesser role in his last two years with the New York Rangers.

Timestamps

(00:00:00) – Intro: Aging Players, Sharks D and Celebrini MVP

(00:07:02) – Why Zubair and Keegan Are Out This Week

(00:07:34) – Michael Misa’s AHL Conditioning Stint

(00:10:02) – What Shane Wright’s Path Means for Misa’s Development

(00:13:36) – San Jose Sharks’ Inconsistent Compete Level Over the Last Month

(00:15:23) – Surviving the NHL Season’s “Middle 40” Game Grind

(00:18:03) – Sharks’ Practice Response to the 7–1 Capitals Loss

(00:21:19) – Is Macklin Celebrini the MVP Right Now?

(00:24:51) – Where Celebrini Ranks Among Superstars

(00:29:35) – Making the Selke Case for Alex Wennberg

(00:36:18) – Will Smith’s Surge and the Sharks’ Future Core

(00:37:31) – Why Gaudette and Graf Are Quietly Fitting In

(00:42:05) – Only 2 True Every Night D-men on San Jose Sharks

(00:43:09) – Shakir Mukhamadullin’s Growing Pains and Usage

(00:52:33) – Sorting Out Dickinson, Iorio and the Young D Depth

(00:57:31) – World Juniors Decisions for Dickinson and Misa

(00:58:05) – When a Player Realizes He’s Not the Same Anymore

(01:00:03) – Losing a Step: Skating, Injuries and Recovery Time

(01:03:01) – Accepting Reduced Roles and the Pilot Light Test

(01:09:03) – How Systems and Roles Can Break or Elevate a D-Man

(01:13:00) – Boos, Media Pressure and the Veteran Mindset

(01:17:03) – What Sharks Really Have on Defense Right Now

(01:20:31) – Final Thoughts and Wrap-Up

