SJHN Daily: Warsofsky’s Message After Sharks Embarrassed, Skinner Back

Following an abysmal performance against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night, the San Jose Sharks held an unscheduled practice on Thursday.

Sharks forward Tyler Toffoli was blunt about the team’s performance, stating, “We didn’t deserve the day off.”

San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky certainly didn’t take it easy on his team either:

#SJSharks did these close quarters battle drills the day after the last time that they got pasted at home, the 5-1 loss to the Canes on 10/14. Back at it today after the Caps embarrassed them: pic.twitter.com/NvE1fPvqGu — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 4, 2025

The result wasn’t necessary the issue for Warsofsky though.

“I told the group, I’m not really concerned about the results. I’m concerned about how we have to play as a group, and the process that we need to play with consistently, and how we need to compete,” he stated. “I think they’re working hard. They care, but there’s a difference between working hard and competing. There’s a difference of going into a puck battle, winning the puck battle, playing with details and good habits. That’s important. There are gonna be mistakes. Mistakes are gonna happen, but they can’t be for a lack of compete.”

Let’s see how the Sharks respond in Dallas!

At San Jose Hockey Now…

Michael Misa discusses his injury, the World Juniors and more.

What can the San Jose Sharks’ young defensemen learn from Dmitry Orlov?

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry spoke about Macklin Celebrini.

Will Smith is ahead of schedule, too.

Other Sharks News…

Jonathan Becher shared stories of the Sharks’ first owner, George Gund III.

Macklin Celebrini has factored on an NHL-high 50.0% of team goals this season. Only 4 players in the modern era have been involved in more than 50.0% of team goals in a season: Wayne Gretzky 3x

Mario Lemieux 2x

Connor McDavid 2x

Jaromir Jagr pic.twitter.com/dVPKLChBbg — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) December 4, 2025

Sharks prospects are making waves around the world.

Skinner will play tomorrow, says Warsofsky — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) December 4, 2025

Did the Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin play his final game in San Jose?

Playoff odds yet to catch up on the Sharks.

Around the League…

The Pittsburgh Penguins get some bad news regarding injuries.

Jim Montgomery reflected on his time with the Boston Bruins.

Nathan MacKinnon is still unstoppable.

The Florida Panthers look to rally around injuries and their slow start.

Cam York left Philadelphia’s game on Wednesday with an injury.

Artemi Panarin recorded his 900th career point.

Ryan McDonagh signed a three-year extension in Tampa Bay.

Tyler Seguin likely out for the remainder of the season.