Scouts on Centers That Sharks Could Target in 2nd Round (+)

There’s more excitement for the San Jose Sharks in the 2024 Draft than Macklin Celebrini and the No. 14 pick.

The Sharks also have two high second-round picks, No. 33 and 42 (acquired from the New Jersey Devils in last year’s Timo Meier trade).

San Jose has a lot of directions where they can go, from centers, wingers, or defensemen.

Let’s look up the middle today.

The San Jose Sharks do have a need at goalie, but No. 33 or 42 is probably too rich for a netminder in this Draft.

San Jose Hockey Now spoke with two NHL scouts, both from outside the San Jose Sharks organization, to get their thoughts about centers, in alphabetical order, Cole Beaudoin, Sacha Boisvert, Linus Eriksson, Michael Hage, Dean Letourneau, Julius Miettinen, and Lucas Pettersson.

The San Jose Sharks, according to a scout, appear to be very interested in one of these pivots.

It’s worth noting that the center or winger positions can be interchangeable. For the most part, I relied on Chris Peters’s most recent mock draft and his positional calls.

Also, some of these centermen may be long gone by the time that the San Jose Sharks start the second day of the Draft.