Scouts on Defensemen That Sharks Could Pick in 2nd Round (+)

The San Jose Sharks clearly need to add high-end defensemen to their prospects pool.

Up front, the Sharks can boast soon-to-be 2024 first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, William Eklund, and Quentin Musty.

But on the backend, only Shakir Mukhamadullin stands out as a future top-four blueliner.

The San Jose Sharks could address that deficiency with the No. 14 pick, perhaps with Carter Yakemchuk, Stian Solberg, Adam Jiricek, or EJ Emery.

San Jose could also add a defender in the second round with picks No. 33 or 42.

San Jose Hockey Now spoke with two NHL scouts about defensemen, in alphabetical order, Dominik Badinka, Harrison Brunicke, Ben Danford, Gabriel Eliasson, Charlie Elick, Lukas Fischer, Alfons Freij, Cole Hutson, Aron Kiviharju, Adam Kleber, Luca Marrelli, Henry Mews, Jesse Pulkkinen, Leo Sahlin Wallenius, and Matvei Shuravin.

According to a scout, the San Jose Sharks seem to be very interested in one of these defensemen.

Some of these blueliners may be long gone by the time that the San Jose Sharks pick at No. 33 or 42. On the other hand, they may also fall out of the first round.