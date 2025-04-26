Goodrow Committed to Sharks, Why This Offseason Will Be Good Change for Him (+)

Barclay Goodrow is committed to the San Jose Sharks.

If that was a question mark, after the way that he returned to the franchise last summer, Goodrow put that to rest with his words in his exit interview last week, and his actions during the season.

Arguably, nobody put his body on the line more for the Sharks than Goodrow, who led the team with seven fights, a career-high according to Hockey Fights.

The alternate captain was also among team leaders in blocked shots and was a penalty-killing staple.

Goodrow didn’t provide much offense with five goals and eight points in 77 games, but head coach Ryan Warsofsky lavished praise on his contributions to the San Jose Sharks on many occasions.

In his exit interview, Goodrow asserted his commitment to the Sharks, why this off-season will be good for him, his pitch for free agents to come to San Jose, and touched on things that have slipped in his game.