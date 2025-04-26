Which Top Centers Are Sharks Asking Bystedt To Learn From? Has His 3C Projection Changed? (+)

Filip Bystedt has had an up-and-down AHL rookie campaign. But he’s finding his game.

The 2022 San Jose Sharks’ first-rounder started his North American career hot. In his first 14 AHL games, including his brief stint at the end of last season, Bystedt notched seven goals and 14 points.

The 6-foot-2 center cooled off and finished eighth in San Jose Barracuda scoring this season with 13 goals and 31 points in 50 games, missing a month-and-a-half with an upper-body injury.

But Bystedt and head coach John McCarthy believe he’s coming along just fine.