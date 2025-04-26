Connect with us

Askarov Talks Potential Goalie Partner Next Year, Why Blackwood Meant A Lot to Him (+)

3 hours ago

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

LOS ANGELES — Yaroslav Askarov wouldn’t mind some experience side-by-side with him in the San Jose Sharks’ goaltending room next year.

GM Mike Grier sees it the same way, “I don’t think it would be ideal to have two young and inexperienced guys in the net.”

Askarov is expected to be with the San Jose Sharks next year, as the top prospect goes from his entry-level contract to the beginning of a two-year, $4 million pact.

So what type of goalie would fit with Askarov, on and off the ice, next year? The 22-year-old also mentioned an ex-Shark who was his best-ever partner.

