Preview/Lines #26: Ferraro, Will Smith, Among Sharks Growing Movember Mustache

“I can’t see anything there.”

That was Mario Ferraro’s assessment of 19-year-old Will Smith’s attempt at a Movember mustache.

This year, Ferraro, Smith, Barclay Goodrow, and Ty Dellandrea are among the San Jose Sharks players trying to bring more attention to men’s health issues. Donate or participate here!

Ferraro and Goodrow have been sporting impressive handlebars for a while. Dellandrea has some pretty good growth. Smith…well, it took a certain light, the very bright post-game media lights, for this reporter to notice.

“I’m used to it,” Smith smiled, when asked about his Movember efforts being mocked.

“It’s the thought that counts,” Ferraro said.

San Jose Sharks (7-13-5)

Vitek Vanecek will start.

Mikael Granlund will be a game-time decision.

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky said at practice on Thursday that Ethan Cardwell, just recalled in Barclay Goodrow’s stead, and Luke Kunin and Alex Wennberg, both who missed practice, will play.

Seattle Kraken (11-11-1)

we’ve got your hot and ready matinee essentials right here 😋 read more → https://t.co/yquehRvQNE pic.twitter.com/IOsjFpPruf — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) November 29, 2024

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Seattle Kraken is 12:30 PM PT at SAP Center. Watch it live on NBC Sports California. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.