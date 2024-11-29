Sharks Drop Eight on Seattle, Cardwell Scores 1st NHL Goal, Win 8-5

The San Jose Sharks hosted the Seattle Kraken at SAP Center.

Timothy Liljegren and Will Smith and Klim Kostin and Jake Walman (twice) and Mikael Granlund and Macklin Celebrini and Ethan Cardwell scored, and the Sharks won 8-5.

Period 1

Liljegren goal: Nice work by Wennberg to shed his check along wall, then Toffoli behind net spots Liljegren.

Bjorkstrand goal: Smith has to be better, simply loses puck along wall on exit. Looks like puck skips on him a bit, there’s some bad luck involved. But regardless, too routine a play, too critical an area, don’t blame the Sharks’ defense, because the team had 100 percent possession, that appears to be a clear and easy exit.

7 in: Love that PK shift from Sturm, gets down low to eliminate the desired centering pass, throws his body around at the right time for the shot block, just active and engaged. Only thing he doesn’t do is the hard clear out, but he gets puck out too.

9 left: Big glove save by Vanecek there on the penalty kill, Kraken in front, no rebound.

Granlund back on PP1 with Celebrini-Toffoli-Wennberg-Walman. Liljegren-W. Smith-Eklund-Zetterlund-Kostin follow.

Kostin goal: He’s so happy and his teammates are happy for him too. Basically a power play goal. Love Zetterlund’s approach here. Top of attack triangle, shoot, blocked, get another shot, looks like he’s shooting for the rebound, Kostin right there.

Stephenson goal: Puck battle off draw, it looks like, Stephenson comes away with it all alone. Ceci had the puck for a second but it got sticked away, then Stephenson emerged. Tough luck there.

San Jose Sharks playing with a lot of 5-on-5 offensive confidence right now, which makes sense when you can throw out your leading scorer Granlund as your third-line center.

Wright goal: Off the backboard, Wright all alone, nothing you can do if you’re the San Jose Sharks…except stop taking penalties. Was Seattle’s third power play of the first period.

Period 2

2 in: Like that Kunin on entry, doesn’t have speed, turned around, but has the puck, on teammates around, doesn’t force a play, just gets it deep. Win territory, help your team change.

Smith goal: That’s got to feel go to make up the mistake on the first Kraken goal.

Walman penalty: San Jose Sharks just can’t enjoy prosperity tonight. Do something good, take a penalty has been the formula tonight.

Wright goal: Sharks’ PK was actually going well, but got picked apart with a side to side one-timer. Not sure why that pass got across. I don’t think the team has done Vanecek any favors tonight.

Walman goal: Celebrini just mugs Tanev. Forces the turnover along the NZ wall, then simply gets in front of Tanev, takes the space for the loose puck. That’s so impressive. That was speed and power from an 18-year-old to son a 32-year-old veteran. Running out of superlatives to describe Celebrini.

9 in: Not sure what happened there but the San Jose Sharks escaped embarrassment, that was almost a Kraken 2-on-0.

Granlund goal: Love the speed and power shown there by Kostin on entry, almost a partial breakaway. But it sets the table for Sharks’ OZ possession.

Celebrini goal: Should be noted, Grubauer has been awful tonight, clearly worse than Vanecek too, I’d say.

Gourde goal: Ferraro and Liljegren were exhausted, three minute-plus shifts. Okay, that kibd of game. One period to not blow it.

Period 3

2 in: Good Walman stretch to Kostin, then nice work from him, Smith to distribute to Granlund. Kostin having a game.

Cardwell goal: Cardwell’s first NHL goal! Gotta love Sturm on the bench, patting the rookon the helmet, big smile.

Kostin 10-9 over Borgen. Love it. Mean Klim. Kostin with the Gordie Howe hat trick. Don’t prefer the extra 2, but I’ll take it if that’s the Kostin attitude you get every game. Looks like he was standing up for Granlund, so again, take it with the two-goal lead.

10 in: Cardwell gets in front of Tanev, that allows a clean exit. Good work.

9 left: Good job by Thrun, I don’t think Liljegren did him favors there D-to-D to exit.

Walman goal: Empty netter from 200 feet.