Sharks Recall Prospect, Place Goodrow on IR

8 hours ago

Credit: Dean Tait/Sport Shots

Ethan Cardwell is back.

On Wednesday night, Barclay Goodrow left the San Jose Sharks’ 4-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators in the first period with an upper-body injury. The alternate captain did not return.

The Sharks also placed Goodrow on IR, so it appears that the penalty-killing center-winger will miss at least the next three games, a home-and-home against the Seattle Kraken and on the road at the Washington Capitals.

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky says Goodrow, pending further evaluation, might join the Sharks on the road. San Jose is on a six-game road trip, going from Seattle to St. Louis, from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12.

Cardwell, a 2021 San Jose Sharks’ fourth-round pick, made his NHL debut on Oct. 29 this season.

The 22-year-old winger appeared in three games, going pointless, but provided noticeable energy.

In 13 games with the San Jose Barracuda this year, Cardwell has one goal and six assists.

The San Jose Sharks take on the Kraken on SAP Center on Friday, a 12:30 PM afternoon tilt.

According to Warsofsky, Cardwell will draw in.

Diggdat Puck

That sucks about Goody. Looks lie Cardwell is the regular call up for the bottom 6. If he’s in like Warsofsky states and Granny is back I would assume Kostin sits. Wish he could find consistency in his game with his size and skill.

Happy thanksgiving everyone

BryanMirkley6

I like it. Goodrow has elevated his play in the last 5-10 games but I think Cardwell has a bit more creativity/vision while providing a similar north-south style and strong forecheck. I would probably rather see goody on the PK, but Cardwell on the PP, where goodrow has been pretty ineffective on the 2nd unit, unsurprisingly.

