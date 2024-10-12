Preview/Lines #2: Vanecek Makes Sharks Debut, Thompson Recalled

Vitek Vanecek and Carl Grundstrom will make their San Jose Sharks debuts tonight.

Vanecek hasn’t played in a regular season game since Feb. 10, when he was still with the New Jersey Devils. New Jersey sent him to San Jose at the 2024 Trade Deadline, but Vanecek, dealing with a groin injury, never played in teal. The 28-year-old also had groin surgery but has come back strong in the preseason.

“He looks confident, right? He looks like he’s tracking pucks here. Really good training camp. Got better every single day in camp,” head coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “It’s nice to have him in between the pipes tonight.”

Grundstrom was something of a surprise healthy scratch on opening night, perhaps a concession to Danil Gushchin’s triumphant preseason. Gushchin was tied for the NHL lead with nine points.

“Grundstrom is a really good forechecker who can help that line, give that line a little bit more identity,” Warsofsky said. “Can get on the forecheck and create some momentum and some turnovers. I think Carl did a good job of that in training camp.”

As for Gushchin, who will tag out tonight, along with the injured Macklin Celebrini? Grundstrom and Klim Kostin, both scratched on opening night, will replace them up front.

“I thought he was a little inconsistent at times. He’s probably trying to find his way,” Warsofsky said of Gushchin. “I envision him back in the line-up here sooner rather than later. This is a learning moment for him. He’s just gotta be a little bit more consistent with his pace and getting on pucks. But again, I wouldn’t say it’s a super-negative for him coming out of the lineup. It’s more so getting some other guys in.”

San Jose Sharks (0-0-1)

Sans Macklin Celebrini, on IR with a week-to-week hip injury, lines appear to be:

Eklund-Granlund-Toffoli

Kostin-W. Smith-Zetterlund

Goodrow-Wennberg-Kunin

Grundstrom-Sturm-Dellandrea

Walman-Ceci

Ferraro-Rutta

Thrun-Benning

Warsofsky confirmed that Givani Smith and Gushchin are scratched.

The Sharks recalled defenseman Jack Thompson in Celebrini’s place, but he won’t play tonight.

Anaheim Ducks (0-0-0)

Lukas Dostal will start.

It’s finally here! The Ducks kick off their 2024-25 season tonight on the road against the Sharks. Projected lineups and quotes from Robby Fabbri and head coach Greg Cronin ⤵️#FlyTogether ⁦@TheHockeyNews⁩ https://t.co/UIK6USNDQK — Derek Lee (@Derek_Lee27) October 12, 2024

