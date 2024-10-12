SOURCE: Celebrini Has Hip Injury, Played Through It Opening Night

San Jose Sharks star rookie Macklin Celebrini has a hip injury.

That’s what multiple sources tell San Jose Hockey Now.

“Didn’t sound alarming,” one source said. “Opening night he played through it.”

On Saturday morning, the San Jose Sharks announced that the 2024 first-overall pick had been placed on IR with what they called a week-to-week lower-body injury. Celebrini will be out at least a week then. Oct. 18 at the Winnipeg Jets is the first game that he’s eligible to return.

Best case scenario, Celebrini just needs a short time off to get back to 100 percent.

“He’s in good spirits,” Will Smith said. “Obviously, he’s bummed missing the games, but he’s gonna be back soon.”

Worst case? It sounds like Celebrini has been dealing with this injury for a little while, hopefully week-to-week doesn’t become month-to-month.

Another source told SJHN that the San Jose Sharks will evaluate Celebrini in about a week and make an assessment from there.

“I can’t say, put a timeline on it, to be honest with you. I think week-to-week is right around where we’re thinking,” head coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “We’ll just see how it kind of progresses through his rehab here the next couple days.”