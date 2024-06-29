‘Devastating’ for Chernyshov To Be Passed Over in 1st, But He’s Excited To Join Sharks

LAS VEGAS — Igor Chernyshov will never forget getting passed over in the first round of the 2024 Draft.

But he’s also thrilled that the San Jose Sharks took him with the first pick of the second day of the Draft, at No. 33.

Chernyshov, via a Russian interpreter, talked about how hard it was to get passed over, familiar faces in the San Jose Sharks system, and when he thinks that he’ll be ready for the NHL.

Chernyshov, by the way, will participate at Sharks’ development camp.

Igor Chernyshov on being drafted by the San Jose Sharks:

He’s very happy that San Jose picked him. He says ‘unforgettable emotions’ and he’s very excited to get there.

Chernyshov on what he knows about San Jose:

He says it is any guy’s dream to get drafted into the league and he’s had a few teammates who are in the San Jose system, Yegor Rimashevskiy (Sharks 7th round selection from 2023). We grew up playing, and Klim Kostin (Sharks forward) is from the same town as him.

Chernyshov on his style of play:

He says he’s a team guy, a leader, and he’s very hungry for the puck.

Chernyshov on where he sees his game in 2-3 years:

He says he’s very confident that in two to three years he’ll be ready to play in the NHL and he’ll do everything possible to make that happen for himself.

Chernyshov on who he models his game after:

Nathan MacKinnon.

Chernyshov on not being picked in the first round:

It was very devastating but he’s happy that he got drafted today and he’s very excited to go to San Jose. He says he’ll do anything he can to get there as soon as he can.