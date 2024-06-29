Sahlin Wallenius Talks Big Goal Next Year, Friendship With Victor Eklund & David Edstrom

LAS VEGAS — The San Jose Sharks have added another highly-regarded defenseman to their system.

With the 53rd pick, they grabbed Leo Sahlin Wallenius from Sweden.

Sahlin Wallenius spoke about playing with San Jose Sharks star William Eklund’s younger brother Victor, his friendship with David Edstrom, and his big goal next year.

Leo Sahlin Wallenius on if he expected to be drafted in the second round:

Don’t know. I’m happy to get drafted. So that’s what I’m thinking about now.

Sahlin Wallenius on his style of play:

Two-way defender, like to move the puck. A smart player.

Sahlin Wallenius on what his plans are for next season:

I’m gonna play in Växjö Lakers with the men. I signed a two-year contract there so that’s my plan.

Sahlin Wallenius on who he models his game after:

Miro Heiskanen. He’s also a two-way player and a good skater.

Sahlin Wallenius on what he needs to work on this summer:

Be stronger. Be stronger and play with more intensity.

Sahlin Wallenius on William Eklund’s brother Victor:

Victor is a good friend to me. He’s a really good player. Likes to play with much intensity. Good shot, smart player.

Sahlin Wallenius on his family:

They helped me every day. When I was young, with driving me to training.

Sahlin Wallenius on his friend David Edstrom, who the San Jose Sharks acquired in the Hertl trade:

Hard worker. Smart player. Can play in both zones…two way forward. So he’s very important. I think he’s also a leader. Very good guy.