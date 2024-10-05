Gushchin Has 5 Assists, Sharks Win Last-Second Thriller 6-5

The San Jose Sharks, for their preseason finale, head to T-Mobile Arena to take on the Vegas Golden Knights.

Jimmy Schuldt and Klim Kostin and Mario Ferraro and Luke Kunin (twice) and Ethan Cardwell scored, and the Sharks won a last-minute thriller 6-5.

Period 1

Hmm no score bug on Sharks’ stream, so no clock. But Cagnoni’s first shift, he has a moment clear to escape pressure, Hertl closes and takes it on forecheck. That needs to be better. Golden Knights running their complete line-up, so huge test for Cagnoni and Thompson tonight.

Sturm back after getting hurt.

Dorofeyev goal: Not sure if Grundstrom thought Cagnoni should be there, but Cagnoni was very high in zone, and Grundstrom left Dorofeyev. Cagnoni and Graf were both on Pietrangelo high, someone had to peel off. When Graf gets there, maybe that should be Cagnoni peeling off.

Schuldt goal: But Grundstrom and Cagnoni pay it back. Grundstrom was first in on the forecheck, he pressured McNabb, who coughed it up to Sturm and Graf. Graf was decisive, he created the chaos by attacking the net with the puck. Then Cagnoni served Schuldt up.

Kostin goal: Gushchin doesn’t have a lot of space, but whoa, gorgeous pass, tucked through some Knights, and Kostin finishes. Ferraro took a big hit to help get it out of the D-zone.

Klim Kostin on a beautiful feed from Danil Gushchin

2-1 #TheFutureIsTeal pic.twitter.com/XL2KWRgaqX — JD Young (@MyFryHole) October 6, 2024

That’s a killer pass from Gushchin, but most impressed by how that was a shift which Gushchin looked dwarfed, not a lot of space, but he took advantage of a sliver of space to make a great play. That could be enough for me to put him on the opening night roster, it’s not just taking advantage of time and space, he’s done that before, scoring a hat trick in Vegas two preseasons ago, for example. But another way to put it, we know Gushchin can do a lot when given a lot, but can he do a lot when given a little? That’s what you have to do in the NHL as a skill player.

Cardwell forecheck on Barbashev, takes the puck, impressive, finds Givani Smith for a good chance.

Graf breakaway: He’s had a nice period.

Holtz goal: It looks like Ferraro chases Hertl behind the net when he shouldn’t, too easy to Holtz in front. Ferraro has had an adventurous period. The regular Ferraro problem, he’s got to be more in control. Don’t know if he expected Thompson to take Holtz on the switch? Instead Thompson was at the far post.

Period 2

Cagnoni fakes to shoot at blueline, Eichel bites, then Cagnoni slides it to Schuldt D-to-D. That was impressive calm.

Dorofeyev goal: Good spot by Remenda, Dorofeyev lures Cagnoni to one side, then cuts back to middle, Cagnoni step behind from tying up stick. Cagnoni’s length and quickness exposed there.

Gushchin steps toward the middle on the PP and fires it. That’s his game.

San Jose Sharks haven’t registered a shot yet midway through the second.

Bang-bang pass to Barbashev for a Grade-A, Smith doesn’t tie up the stick, Thompson lets the pass leak through.

Thrun to Cardwell to Thompson, beautiful puck movement on the PP. Thrun showing something on offense last couple preseason games.

Cagnoni, so calm, stickhandles, toedrags it through Hertl in slot, then fires it. That’s a high-skill play, that’s impressive.

Period 3

Ferraro goal: It’s Dellandrea that wins the puck forward to Gushchin. Ferraro joins the attack to make it a 3-on-2. Good speed by Ferraro and Gushchin push the defense back, Gushchin a well-timed pass to Ferraro.

Stone goal: Tipped to beat Blackwood, but you wonder if Blackwood has done enough to get the opening night call? I think so, but Vanecek’s play has made it a legit competition.

Nice little bit of puck movement there by Thrun, forechecker on top of him, able to calmly slide it to Kostin. Thrun showing something in his last couple games.

Then Thrun tries to do a little much on his own blueline, Roy forces him out. All this leads too…

Dorofeyev goal: Looks like Cardwell a touch slow staying with Dorofeyev up the ice. Dorofeyev wide open in right lane. Second time in two nights that Cardwell lagging has led to an easy goal against.

Not a good Kostin penalty on Hertl. That’s just…well, that’s the kind of stuff that makes you a roster maybe when your talent and tools should make you a shoo-in.

Cardwell bounces back with strong one-on-one defense on Pearson in front of Blackwood, prevents a chance, Cardwell skates out with the puck too.

Kunin goal: Gushchin with the hot hand, fires it from the point, Kunin tips it home.

Kunin goal: Cagnoni with a fantastic blueline keep, then Gushchin with just that motor, takes it from Dorofeyev, fires it for the tip.

This entire shift by Gushchin, that defensive hustle turns into another goal tipped home by Kunin. 🥵 See ya opening night kid! #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/jXupVvtNUl — SnipeCity420  (@SnipeCity420) October 6, 2024

Cardwell goal: Whoa! Gushchin NZ assist, beaut backhand to Sturm, who finds Cardwell.