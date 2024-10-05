San Jose Sharks
Gushchin Has 5 Assists, Sharks Win Last-Second Thriller 6-5
The San Jose Sharks, for their preseason finale, head to T-Mobile Arena to take on the Vegas Golden Knights.
Jimmy Schuldt and Klim Kostin and Mario Ferraro and Luke Kunin (twice) and Ethan Cardwell scored, and the Sharks won a last-minute thriller 6-5.
Period 1
Hmm no score bug on Sharks’ stream, so no clock. But Cagnoni’s first shift, he has a moment clear to escape pressure, Hertl closes and takes it on forecheck. That needs to be better. Golden Knights running their complete line-up, so huge test for Cagnoni and Thompson tonight.
Sturm back after getting hurt.
Dorofeyev goal: Not sure if Grundstrom thought Cagnoni should be there, but Cagnoni was very high in zone, and Grundstrom left Dorofeyev. Cagnoni and Graf were both on Pietrangelo high, someone had to peel off. When Graf gets there, maybe that should be Cagnoni peeling off.
Schuldt goal: But Grundstrom and Cagnoni pay it back. Grundstrom was first in on the forecheck, he pressured McNabb, who coughed it up to Sturm and Graf. Graf was decisive, he created the chaos by attacking the net with the puck. Then Cagnoni served Schuldt up.
Kostin goal: Gushchin doesn’t have a lot of space, but whoa, gorgeous pass, tucked through some Knights, and Kostin finishes. Ferraro took a big hit to help get it out of the D-zone.
Klim Kostin on a beautiful feed from Danil Gushchin
2-1 #TheFutureIsTeal pic.twitter.com/XL2KWRgaqX
— JD Young (@MyFryHole) October 6, 2024
That’s a killer pass from Gushchin, but most impressed by how that was a shift which Gushchin looked dwarfed, not a lot of space, but he took advantage of a sliver of space to make a great play. That could be enough for me to put him on the opening night roster, it’s not just taking advantage of time and space, he’s done that before, scoring a hat trick in Vegas two preseasons ago, for example. But another way to put it, we know Gushchin can do a lot when given a lot, but can he do a lot when given a little? That’s what you have to do in the NHL as a skill player.
Cardwell forecheck on Barbashev, takes the puck, impressive, finds Givani Smith for a good chance.
Graf breakaway: He’s had a nice period.
Holtz goal: It looks like Ferraro chases Hertl behind the net when he shouldn’t, too easy to Holtz in front. Ferraro has had an adventurous period. The regular Ferraro problem, he’s got to be more in control. Don’t know if he expected Thompson to take Holtz on the switch? Instead Thompson was at the far post.
Period 2
Cagnoni fakes to shoot at blueline, Eichel bites, then Cagnoni slides it to Schuldt D-to-D. That was impressive calm.
Dorofeyev goal: Good spot by Remenda, Dorofeyev lures Cagnoni to one side, then cuts back to middle, Cagnoni step behind from tying up stick. Cagnoni’s length and quickness exposed there.
Gushchin steps toward the middle on the PP and fires it. That’s his game.
San Jose Sharks haven’t registered a shot yet midway through the second.
Bang-bang pass to Barbashev for a Grade-A, Smith doesn’t tie up the stick, Thompson lets the pass leak through.
Thrun to Cardwell to Thompson, beautiful puck movement on the PP. Thrun showing something on offense last couple preseason games.
Cagnoni, so calm, stickhandles, toedrags it through Hertl in slot, then fires it. That’s a high-skill play, that’s impressive.
Period 3
Ferraro goal: It’s Dellandrea that wins the puck forward to Gushchin. Ferraro joins the attack to make it a 3-on-2. Good speed by Ferraro and Gushchin push the defense back, Gushchin a well-timed pass to Ferraro.
Stone goal: Tipped to beat Blackwood, but you wonder if Blackwood has done enough to get the opening night call? I think so, but Vanecek’s play has made it a legit competition.
Nice little bit of puck movement there by Thrun, forechecker on top of him, able to calmly slide it to Kostin. Thrun showing something in his last couple games.
Then Thrun tries to do a little much on his own blueline, Roy forces him out. All this leads too…
Dorofeyev goal: Looks like Cardwell a touch slow staying with Dorofeyev up the ice. Dorofeyev wide open in right lane. Second time in two nights that Cardwell lagging has led to an easy goal against.
Not a good Kostin penalty on Hertl. That’s just…well, that’s the kind of stuff that makes you a roster maybe when your talent and tools should make you a shoo-in.
Cardwell bounces back with strong one-on-one defense on Pearson in front of Blackwood, prevents a chance, Cardwell skates out with the puck too.
Kunin goal: Gushchin with the hot hand, fires it from the point, Kunin tips it home.
Kunin goal: Cagnoni with a fantastic blueline keep, then Gushchin with just that motor, takes it from Dorofeyev, fires it for the tip.
This entire shift by Gushchin, that defensive hustle turns into another goal tipped home by Kunin. 🥵
See ya opening night kid! #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/jXupVvtNUl
— SnipeCity420 (@SnipeCity420) October 6, 2024
Cardwell goal: Whoa! Gushchin NZ assist, beaut backhand to Sturm, who finds Cardwell.
THE KIDS COME THROUGH 🚨#TheFutureIsTeal pic.twitter.com/z8BoCmj0Bq
— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) October 6, 2024
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
I’ll give the Sharks credit. The comeback was a shock and probably doesn’t happen in the regular season. But they made a good push and it worked. I liked the coach going quickly to 6v4 to get the PP goal that made it a 1 goal game. Sharks team was competitive for a good chunk of the game which is to their credit. In terms of talent, the Knights had ALL the best players. Theodore, Pietrangelo, Hertl, Eichel, Stone (maybe Hanifin) — all better than the Sharks best player. Was fun seeing Goodrow on a breakaway against VGS — even… Read more »
Absolute dominance from Gushchin in the final period. That has to seal the deal for him.
Both Cagnoni and Thompson had their struggles tonight but Cagnoni’s vision with the puck on his stick is just ridiculous. He adds more to the lineup right now, without a doubt.
Canoli is > MEV in terms of what he could provide to the SJ blue line. I have a feeling he’ll get sent to the ‘Cuda, but I sure would like to see him playing with the big club.
Grier has preached ‘earn it’ since day one, and Goose has done it every game this preseason. Rn he actually looks like our best player, barring maybe 71. As sharks fan he is top 3 prospect that I am most excited about, and he ain’t number 3.
Cags is gonna be awesome too, but he should probably take the year in the AHL.
Unreal. No one gives up a lead to the Sharks like Vegas. 😀 Preseason though, so not sure the intensity was at regular season levels for Vegas. I don’t know how they can send Gushin down after the preseason he’s had, especially this performance against the full roster of a presumed playoff team. This is what Wario wanted though, a competitive camp that brought out the best in guys. Going to be really interesting to see who makes it now. My guess is they do the IR dance with some mystery injuries with guys to get a few games of… Read more »