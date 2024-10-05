Preseason Preview/Lines #6: Final Audition for Sharks’ Opening Night Roster Tonight?

Who’s competing for a roster spot on the San Jose Sharks?

It’s a final game audition tonight, as the Sharks head to T-Mobile Arena for their preseason finale against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Sharks have to turn in opening night rosters on Monday. They also practice on Monday through Wednesday, in advance of opening night on Thursday.

Off a question about Jack Thompson and Luca Cagnoni, both competing for the No. 7 defenseman spot on the opening night roster, head coach Ryan Warsofsky tossed a few more names into the hat: “Both those guys [Thompson and Cagnoni] are in. Cardwell’s in. Gushchin’s back in. Kostin is in. All those guys that are fighting for not just spots here, but to play important [parts] on our team are playing tonight, I’d say.”

He didn’t mention enforcer Givani Smith, but Smith is traveling, and it’s safe to say, with what he has to offer, that he’s competing for one of, I guess, two open forward spots.

Collin Graf is in the mix too.

Right now, I’d expect the Sharks to carry these 12 forwards Macklin Celebrini, Ty Dellandrea, William Eklund, Barclay Goodrow, Mikael Granlund, Carl Grundstrom, Luke Kunin, Will Smith, Nico Sturm, Tyler Toffoli, Alex Wennberg, and Fabian Zetterlund, and two of Givani Smith, Kostin, Gushchin, Cardwell, or Graf.

Gushchin, Cardwell, and Graf are waiver-exempt.

Honestly, it was surprising to hear Kostin bucketed in with the undecided group. While he’s had an up-and-down camp, his highs have been, frankly, dominant, like how he planted himself in front of the Anaheim Ducks net on Sept. 26 and put home the game-tying goal late, off a Danil Gushchin pass.

There aren’t any Sharks with that combination of size, strength, and skill.

I’d expect the Sharks to carry six defensemen Matt Benning, Cody Ceci, Mario Ferraro, Jan Rutta, Henry Thrun, and Jake Walman, and one of Thompson, Cagnoni, or Shakir Mukhamadullin, who returned to practice today.

Thompson, Cagnoni, and Mukhamadullin are all waiver-exempt.

And who will be opening night starter? It looks like, with super-prospect Yaroslav Askarov still regaining his form after a pre-camp injury with the San Jose Barracuda, that either Mackenzie Blackwood or Vitek Vanecek will be between the pipes on Oct. 10.

Blackwood is the incumbent and he starts tonight, but Vanecek has made a good case to get the call with a sparkling . 944 Save % so far this preseason.

That’s 14 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goalies for a 23-man roster.

San Jose Sharks (1-3-1)

Mackenzie Blackwood starts. My guess is Nolan Burke and Jeremie Bucheler don’t play.

Sharks lineup tonight pic.twitter.com/vaG7kZ3RNS — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 5, 2024

Vegas Golden Knights (3-2-0)

Optional morning skate. Aston-Reese, Laczynski and Røndbjerg with Hutton and Korczak. Samsonov in net. Looks like the whole lineup is going tonight. — Danny Webster (@DannyWebster21) October 5, 2024

This might be the roster that the Knights choose from tonight, it’s looks pretty much a final roster.

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights is 7 PM PT at T-Mobile Arena. Watch it on the NHL on ESPN+ package. Watch it live on SJSharks.com, keep in mind that the stream is geo-locked to the San Jose Sharks‘ broadcast area. Also watch it on the Sharks + SAPC app. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.