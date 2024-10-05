San Jose Sharks
Preseason Preview/Lines #6: Final Audition for Sharks’ Opening Night Roster Tonight?
Who’s competing for a roster spot on the San Jose Sharks?
It’s a final game audition tonight, as the Sharks head to T-Mobile Arena for their preseason finale against the Vegas Golden Knights.
The Sharks have to turn in opening night rosters on Monday. They also practice on Monday through Wednesday, in advance of opening night on Thursday.
Off a question about Jack Thompson and Luca Cagnoni, both competing for the No. 7 defenseman spot on the opening night roster, head coach Ryan Warsofsky tossed a few more names into the hat: “Both those guys [Thompson and Cagnoni] are in. Cardwell’s in. Gushchin’s back in. Kostin is in. All those guys that are fighting for not just spots here, but to play important [parts] on our team are playing tonight, I’d say.”
He didn’t mention enforcer Givani Smith, but Smith is traveling, and it’s safe to say, with what he has to offer, that he’s competing for one of, I guess, two open forward spots.
Collin Graf is in the mix too.
Right now, I’d expect the Sharks to carry these 12 forwards Macklin Celebrini, Ty Dellandrea, William Eklund, Barclay Goodrow, Mikael Granlund, Carl Grundstrom, Luke Kunin, Will Smith, Nico Sturm, Tyler Toffoli, Alex Wennberg, and Fabian Zetterlund, and two of Givani Smith, Kostin, Gushchin, Cardwell, or Graf.
Gushchin, Cardwell, and Graf are waiver-exempt.
Honestly, it was surprising to hear Kostin bucketed in with the undecided group. While he’s had an up-and-down camp, his highs have been, frankly, dominant, like how he planted himself in front of the Anaheim Ducks net on Sept. 26 and put home the game-tying goal late, off a Danil Gushchin pass.
There aren’t any Sharks with that combination of size, strength, and skill.
I’d expect the Sharks to carry six defensemen Matt Benning, Cody Ceci, Mario Ferraro, Jan Rutta, Henry Thrun, and Jake Walman, and one of Thompson, Cagnoni, or Shakir Mukhamadullin, who returned to practice today.
Thompson, Cagnoni, and Mukhamadullin are all waiver-exempt.
And who will be opening night starter? It looks like, with super-prospect Yaroslav Askarov still regaining his form after a pre-camp injury with the San Jose Barracuda, that either Mackenzie Blackwood or Vitek Vanecek will be between the pipes on Oct. 10.
Blackwood is the incumbent and he starts tonight, but Vanecek has made a good case to get the call with a sparkling . 944 Save % so far this preseason.
That’s 14 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goalies for a 23-man roster.
San Jose Sharks (1-3-1)
Mackenzie Blackwood starts. My guess is Nolan Burke and Jeremie Bucheler don’t play.
Sharks lineup tonight pic.twitter.com/vaG7kZ3RNS
— Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) October 5, 2024
Vegas Golden Knights (3-2-0)
Optional morning skate. Aston-Reese, Laczynski and Røndbjerg with Hutton and Korczak. Samsonov in net.
Looks like the whole lineup is going tonight.
— Danny Webster (@DannyWebster21) October 5, 2024
This might be the roster that the Knights choose from tonight, it’s looks pretty much a final roster.
Where To Watch
Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights is 7 PM PT at T-Mobile Arena. Watch it on the NHL on ESPN+ package. Watch it live on SJSharks.com, keep in mind that the stream is geo-locked to the San Jose Sharks‘ broadcast area. Also watch it on the Sharks + SAPC app. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.
Sheng’s Travel Fund
Help fund Sheng's travel! Every dollar goes to the cost of getting to and from Sharks road games.
I could be wrong but, from the quote, I would wager Wario’s referring to Kostin when he’s talking about “playing important parts of the team”, not as someone who’s fighting for a roster spot. He’s clearly trying him out at critical moments to see how he performs. It’s been a little hit or miss but he’s had some pretty good highs and the lows haven’t really cost the team.
Just because the lows don’t cost the team at the moment, coaches notice. Because those lows will cost the team in the future. Those lows are also, from what I’ve seen, often relatively unforced. That’s the part that is hard to accept for a coach.
How you read Warsofsky’s quote is not how I (and the other reporter here) heard it.
I think Kostin should be safe on this roster, by the way. But his inclusion in the mentioned group, unprompted, was interesting.
As I noted, I expect Burke and Bucheler to be scratched.
I missed the part about the scratches… The deployments he’s given him so far thru camp seem like they’re hoping to get more important minutes out of him as opposed to just being a bottom 6 physical presence. Starting on Celly’s wing, using him to come back in a game they’re down in, putting him out to hold a tie, overtime shifts… I dunno, I guess we’ll see. If he’s a 3rd liner that adds some scoring that will be enough but he’s young enough to potentially be more. As far as the errors, I already pointed out that one… Read more »
I think for KK it is more the uninterested/checking out/coasting that is the issue and usually the cause of his errors. This is one of the things hung on him in Stl and Det. As well. Coaches hate that, you give your all, all the time and struggle, fine. Which is probably why he is include by coach… I think he makes team, he can play up and down the line up! I also think he is a guy, that his checking out, is fixable the more he plays(i do not think he thinks game quickly, especially in D zone,… Read more »
I’mnot seeing what you’re describing. Brainfarts? Sure. Lack of effort? Not really seeing that. I do agree that he may be slow to learn new systems. Probably why he had some success last season when he got to SJ. They probably just told him to go score and worry about offense. Kinda what they did with EK65.
Heeeey…be fair. Sharks are 1-3-1.
Haha thanks, they deserved to lose outright yesterday, I guess that’s why I chalked it up as a regular loss
I don’t think there’s any doubt that Kostin is a better NHLer right now on most nights than anyone else in that bubble group. I wonder if his age and veteran status mean he’s simply being held to a higher standard. If he isn’t playing a consistent game, it’s potentially a bad example for developing players and harder to justify blocking a homegrown prospect who is working hard but making inexperienced mistakes vs lazy ones. Everyone in that group is going to have bad nights and good ones, I guess it comes down to who you want to see making… Read more »
I think Mukhamadullin is a lock for the roster once he gets up to speed after missing camp, so I wouldn’t be surprised if they take Cagnoni in his place for a cup of coffee then send him down and bring Shak up.
Also off topic.. where the heck do I upload a profile picture lol
Kostin with another goal to lead the team in preseason.