Preseason Preview/Lines #3: Warsofsky Looking for More From Musty

Ryan Warsofsky is looking for more from Quentin Musty.

The San Jose Sharks’ 2023 first-round pick dominated the Rookie Faceoff, but the young power winger, understandably so, hasn’t had his way in NHL training camp…yet.

“Like to see a little bit more of him tonight than he showed the first [preseason] game,” Warsofsky admitted.

Tonight, 6-foot-2 Musty will skate with 6-foot-3 Nico Sturm and 6-foot-4 Klim Kostin: “Let’s see what he can do with some bigger guys.”

Perhaps Sturm and Kostin will clear some space for Musty.

Musty is getting a long look — he’s also going to be part of the top power play unit tonight — but it’s also okay to temper expectations. Let’s not forget that he’s just 19.

It might take some time for his OHL production (102 points in just 53 games with the Sudbury Wolves last year) to translate to the best league in the world, and there’s nothing wrong with that.

What’s Warsofsky looking for from Musty?

“Just pace of play without the puck. Pace of play when he has the puck. A little bit more engaged in the game at times.”

San Jose Sharks (0-2-0)

Georgi Romanov will start; the plan is for him to play the entire game.

#SJSharks projected lines, d-pairs tonight Eklund-Dellandrea-Halttunen

Musty-Sturm-Kostin

Gushchin-White-Cardwell

G. Smith-Robins-Coe Furlong-Benning

Dickinson-Thrun

Cagnoni-Frisch Romanov (whole game) — Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) September 26, 2024

#SJSharks power play units tonight look like: PP1: Cagnoni-Eklund-Musty-Halttunen-Dellandrea

PP2: Thrun-Gushchin-Kostin-Coe-Sturm — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 26, 2024

Anaheim Ducks (1-0-0)

#SJSharks roster tonight, Eklund, Musty & Halttunen traveling to Anaheim, but not Celebrini & Smith pic.twitter.com/lrE037wowA — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) September 26, 2024

✂️🦁😵

A top-6 that represents what the Ducks may go with come opening night is on the docket in tonight’s preseason game. Projected lines and quotes from Cutter Gauthier, Alex Killorn and head coach Greg Cronin ⤵️#FlyTogether ⁦@TheHockeyNews⁩ https://t.co/phHPYwMbmI — Derek Lee (@Derek_Lee27) September 26, 2024

Where To Watch

Puck drop between the San Jose Sharks and Anaheim Ducks is 7 PM PT at Honda Center. Watch it live on SJSharks.com, keep in mind that the stream is geo-locked to the San Jose Sharks‘ broadcast area. Also watch it on the Sharks + SAPC app. Listen to it on the Sharks Audio Network.

You can also stream it in the Anaheim Ducks broadcast area: