Sharks’ Organization Signs Fan Favorite Goalie

The San Jose Sharks have added another familiar face to the organization.

The San Jose Barracuda are signing fan favorite Aaron Dell to a one-year AHL/ECHL two-way contract.

Dell had started training camp with the Sharks on a PTO, in place of star prospect Yaroslav Askarov, who was suffering from a lower-body injury.

The 35-year-old netminder, who played for the Sharks from 2016 to 2020, and in 2022-23, was among the first roster cuts, getting assigned to Barracuda training camp.

Now, he is officially part of the San Jose Sharks organization for the third time.

“Aaron brings valuable depth and leadership to our goaltending group,” Barracuda GM Joe Will said in a team press release. “His passion for the game remains strong, and we believe his skill, professionalism, and work ethic will benefit all of our goalies. He’ll be a great asset both on and off the ice.”

Could Dell, once again, be insurance for Askarov? Askarov still hasn’t practiced in camp.

In fact, head coach Ryan Warsofsky shared that Yaroslav Askarov still hasn’t started skating. The San Jose Sharks’ bench boss also offered a two-fold plan for Askarov to return, skate first, then practice. But Askarov has done neither.

Word is, Askarov’s injury isn’t serious, but it’s good to have a veteran like Dell around, to support young Georgi Romanov. Dell has played 130 NHL games with the Sharks, New Jersey Devils, and Buffalo Sabres. He’s also suited up for 145 AHL and 41 ECHL contests.

Dell can still play too, he was solid with the Ontario Reign last year, going 7-4-1 with a .914 Save %.

After Dell and Romanov, 23-year-old Gabe Carriere, just one pro game to his credit, is next man up.