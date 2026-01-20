Sharks Locker Room: San Jose Bullies, Yes, Bullies the Back-to-Back Champs

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The San Jose Sharks bullied the back-to-back defending champs.

That’s the Sharks, the worst team in the NHL in the previous two seasons.

That’s the Sharks, outshot at Amerant Bank Arena last year, 54-29 in a 3-1 Dec. 7 loss, then waving the white flag on their season two days later at the Panthers’ practice facility, trading starting goalie Mackenzie Blackwood to the Colorado Avalanche.

It’s clearly a brand-new day for the Sharks.

After morning skate at that same practice facility, they acquired gritty scoring winger Kiefer Sherwood from the Vancouver Canucks for a pair of second-round picks…then punched the Panthers in the nose, 4-1, highlighted by three goals in 5:02 in the second period from Will Smith, Vincent Desharnais, and Mario Ferraro.

Granted, this isn’t the same Florida squad from last year: The Panthers have been beset by injuries to their stars, and are actually out of the playoffs, at the moment.

But it’s still impressive to see the San Jose Sharks initiate physically, which hasn’t been the Sharks’ M.O. for a long time.

It starts with 6-foot-7 Vincent Desharnais, in his first appearance since Nov. 26, giving superstar power forward Matthew Tkachuk, in his first game this season, a fond welcome back.

Just the 1st period into his return and Matthew Tkachuk got into it with Vincent Desharnais 😅👀 pic.twitter.com/uFUlAiVzKG — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 19, 2026

Vincent Desharnais lays the boom on Matthew Tkachuk! 💥 pic.twitter.com/RgdymMocN6 — NHL (@NHL) January 19, 2026

“Physicality that Vinnie brought tonight was really good for us,” San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said.

Desharnais even scored a goal, just the second of his career, and the best part? He initiated the Sharks’ rush by taking 5-foot-11 Mackie Samoskevich’s lunch money in the corner.

Milestone moment 🔥🔥 Goal #1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ for the Sharks Foundation's Goals for Kids program, scored by Vincent Desharnais in his first game back & his second NHL goal. Thank you to our Presenting Partners @TaubePhilanthro, @TechCU and @SAP & Participating Sponsors Credo and Swenson… pic.twitter.com/tmcU5mfaaV — Sharks Community (@sjscommunity) January 20, 2026

It wasn’t just Desharnais, of course.

It was San Jose neighborhood bully, Ryan Reaves, mocking A.J. Greer.

No messing with Eky on Reavo's watch 🙂‍↔️ pic.twitter.com/2YzFA9vbQU — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) January 20, 2026

It was Pavol Regenda, standing up for Michael Misa.

It's a feisty one in South Florida 🥊 pic.twitter.com/LF5dSq6NdK — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) January 20, 2026

“We’re starting to learn how we need to play. We talked about, we’re not going to tip-toe into the game,” Warsofsky said. “We got to attack, we got to push forward, we’re a good hockey team.”

Of course, the Panthers, proud champions, fought back.

Eetu Luostarinen notched an early third period goal, then Evan Rodrigues tried to pay Desharnais back…which set off a melee, highlighted by a goalie fight between Alex Nedeljkovic and Sergei Bobrovsky.

🚨 GOALIE FIGHT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/GbVXvVTLWk — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) January 20, 2026

“I’d do it for anybody, for any of these 20 guys here, 25, how many we have, and think that just speaks to how close we are as a group,” Nedeljkovic said.

“I’ve never had a goalie defend me like that,” Desharnais laughed.

“It’s a very close group. You can feel it. You can see it,” Warsofsky said. “There’s not one guy doesn’t play for the guy next to him. They check their egos at the door.”

“We didn’t let them push us around,” Desharnais said.

“It’s been impressive to watch evolve here in 48 games,” Warsofsky said of the team camaraderie. “We’ve still got a long way to go and some things to improve on.”

But on a day where the Sharks made their first real Trade Deadline addition in seven years, this game was testament to how far they’ve come.

Vincent Desharnais

Desharnais, on the fight: "It was a great fight. I don't think Reavo needs to teach him anything. Maybe he can teach a thing or two to Reavo. That was awesome. I've never had a goalie defend me like that. I loved it." — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 20, 2026

Desharnais questioned me at end 🤣 "No questions about the goal, first goal, first goal in two seasons? Come on here!" https://t.co/XTBZMjLIcT — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 20, 2026

Alex Nedeljkovic

Nedeljkovic, on Rodrigues boarding Desharnais, which triggered him to leave crease: "Honestly, it was kind of a bullshit play…Whistle went already…I don't think there's any justification for it. As soon as I saw it, for me, it was enough to go ahead and do something." — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 20, 2026

Michael Misa

Ryan Warsofsky

Warsofsky, on Nedeljkovic: "Ned is an ultra-competitor. I love him. The way he competes for his team. He'll do anything for his teammates and to win a hockey game. That's what's most impressive about the young man." — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 20, 2026

Warsofsky says this was Misa's best NHL game so far: "For sure, inch by inch, he's getting better." — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) January 20, 2026