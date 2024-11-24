Pure Jumbo: Thornton Gives Jersey Retirement Speech To Remember

Joe Thornton gave a jersey retirement speech to remember.

No doubt, the speech, the night, this entire weekend, was pure Jumbo.

Here’s some of the best from a rollicking 30-minute speech, and the highlights from Patrick Marleau, Joe Pavelski, Ryane Clowe, and Douglas Murray tribute videos that left Thornton in tears, more often than not.

Emotions, Humor Run Rampant

Even before he took the microphone to start his speech, it was clear that Thornton’s emotions were getting the best of him. He wasn’t the only one either, Clowe and Marleau both shed tears as they watched their friend being honored as well. During his speech, Thornton had many moments where he struggled to speak due to the emotion of the moment. It was clear that the ceremony meant the world to him, but more so it was obvious that he was thankful that his family and long-time friends were there with him.

Jumbo loved all his teammates, but these are the four who sat with him on the stage today, Clowe, Murray, Pavelski & Marleau (H/T @hockeyshots) pic.twitter.com/JnDTcfefxU — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 24, 2024

Despite the emotion of the night, Thornton didn’t lose his well-known positivity and sense of humor. At one point, he mentioned the fact that his family is billeting Macklin Celebrini, before adding with a laugh, “Mack, thanks for helping out with grade six math. It’s not one of my strong suits.”

Thornton thanks Macklin Celebrini for helping tutor his son River: "Thanks for helping out with Grade 6 math. It's not one of my strong suits." He says it's in Tom and Nicole Hynes's honor, they billeted him in Boston, that he and Tabea are putting up Celebrini. — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 23, 2024

Team Player Over Everything

Thornton’s team-first mentality is well-known but many don’t know exactly how deep that goes for him. Being stripped of the captaincy often results in a player leaving an organization in unceremonious fashion, but that was far from the case for Jumbo.

Pavelski mentioned a moment when shortly after he was named captain in 2015, and he ran into the man he replaced, Thornton. Despite the fact that they were close friends, nobody would’ve blamed the elder Joe if he was frustrated about losing his captaincy. Instead, Thornton once again showed that he was the ultimate team player.

Joe Pavelski recalls seeing ex-captain Joe Thornton right after he was named captain.

"As good of a friend he is, you don't know how it's gonna go. There's a little uncertainty. He looks at me & he's like, "I got all the belief in the world in you. Let's go do this together." — Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) November 23, 2024

Calling Out Teammates

Continuing with his humorous approach, Thornton listed out his “favorite nicknames” from over the years.

Some of Joe Thornton's favorite personal nicknames for his #SJSharks teammates: Semenov: Big Dirty

Hannan: Big Grease

Scott: Big

Setoguchi: Techno

McLaren: Crane

Stalock: Rodney

Sheppard: La Bone

Demers: Ocho, Daddy

Pavelski: Pokey, King

Mike Brown: Arm

Burns: Sideshow

Gomez:… — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 23, 2024

He then called out Marc-Edouard Vlasic in a lighthearted moment saying, “Pickles, still wearing the same suit from 2006? Soon it might be back in style!”

Jumbo said that Vlasic has been wearing the same suit since 2006 https://t.co/KGmtQfOFwY — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 24, 2024

Brent Burns and Tomas Hertl also didn’t escape Thornton’s jokes despite not being in attendance. First, he mentioned Hertl and his legendary four-goal game from early in his career before he then turned his attention to Burns.

Thornton shouts out Tomas Hertl: "I would still do that if I scored four goals in a game." — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 23, 2024

Thornton, on Brent Burns: "I never played with a wild animal before. That's as close as I'll ever get." — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 23, 2024

Then Thornton continued, “Burnzie, the animal noises you would make to let me know you were open, they weren’t necessary because I saw you. But that’s just who you are, you’re a wild animal and I love you for it.”

Honoring Others

There were a lot of Thornton’s friends and family in attendance for the jersey retirement ceremony, but he took time to acknowledge those who unfortunately couldn’t be. Notably, he mentioned former Shark Bryan Marchment who passed away in 2022.

Thornton taking the time to acknowledge those dearly departed, including Bryan Marchment: "I miss see you at the rink, bud." — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 23, 2024

He also made sure to mention his friend, and legendary Canadian singer, Gord Downie:

Joe Thornton expresses gratitude to some of his late relatives and friends, including longtime @thehipofficial singer Gord Downie, "the most beloved Canadian in history, who never thought teal looked good on me (but it was) because he was a hardcore Bruins fan." — Curtis Pashelka (@CurtisPashelka) November 23, 2024

Legendary Duo

Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau are the two names that are synonymous with the San Jose Sharks. Marleau’s number was retired in 2023, and he spoke about having Thornton permanently join him in the rafters, “To see Jumbo’s number up there next to mine… It just makes me happy.”

At one point, Thornton returned the sentiment when he talked about how Marleau accepted him right out of the gate after being traded to San Jose.

“You were gracious enough to share that responsibility with me,” Thornton said to his long-time teammate. “I’m so grateful for you for that. It was truly an honor to be your teammate, friend, and roommate. I’m absolutely humbled to have my number up there next to yours.”

That’s Who the Thorntons Are

During his tribute video for Thornton, Douglas Murray revealed a secret he promised Jumbo that he’d never tell.

“I got a phone call about three years into my career, I was asked to come and help move a family. I drive to the address and they’re moving into a two-bedroom apartment in San Jose. I’m like ‘Who’s living here? Did we trade for a player or something?’ [Murray said before Thornton replied,] ‘No, it’s a mom with two kids and she’s homeless and she needed a place to stay, but you can’t tell anyone about this’… Nobody knew. That’s who [Joe and wife Tabea Thornton] are.”

Joe’s Dad Agrees With Fans

Early in his speech, Thornton acknowledged the fans who constantly yelled “Shoot!” at him when he had the puck in a prime scoring area. Although he never listened, Jumbo joked that the fans weren’t alone with that request. His father Wayne Thornton often said the same thing to him whenever they arrived at the arena together.

Joe Thornton with a classic story about riding to Sharks games with his parents Wayne and Mary: "The last thing he always said to me before I walked into the arena was, 'Shoot the puck, Joe!' "But then my mom would be quick to add, 'I love you, Joe' "Needless to say, I… — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) November 23, 2024

Joe Thornton’s name will always be a key part of the San Jose Sharks’ history. Although that would’ve been true regardless of if his number was retired or not, the Sharks’ most valuable dynamic duo are now immortalized together at the SAP Center.