How Thornton, Jagr Almost Became Teammates

Joe Thornton and Jaromir Jagr on the same team?

It could’ve happened.

In the summer of 2023, Jagr asked the not yet officially retired San Jose Sharks legend to join his Kladno team in Czechia, a source told San Jose Hockey Now.

It would’ve been a pairing for the ages…literally. Jagr, 51, was playing his 36th year of pro hockey, six years removed from his last NHL shift with the Calgary Flames. Thornton, 44, was just one year removed from his last NHL shift with the Florida Panthers, and three years removed from his last San Jose Sharks shift.

Thornton, still itching a little to play hockey, ultimately declined the offer.

But what would a Thornton-Jagr partnership have looked like on the ice?

Two of the greatest players of their generation together, at any age, would’ve been a sight.

Jagr scored 1,921 points, second to only Wayne Gretzky in NHL history. Thornton had 1,539 points, 14th in league history.

And just for fun, how about Jagr-Thornton…in their prime?

Who better than Pete DeBoer, who coached Jagr in New Jersey from 2013 to 2014 and Thornton with the San Jose Sharks from 2015 to 2019, to answer the question.

DeBoer also shared his biggest coaching mistake with Jumbo in San Jose.