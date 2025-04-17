Sharks Close 2024-25 Season With 11 Straight Losses, Get Shut Out 3-0

The San Jose Sharks welcome the Edmonton Oilers into SAP Center.

The Sharks lost their 11th-straight game, getting shut out 3-0.

Period 1

Soft bounce exit pass by Vlasic that Eklund can skate into for counterattack.

5 in: Nice dipsy-doodle shift from Kovalenko and Gushchin. Not a backhanded compliment. They would be helped by a more offensive 3C, but Sharks don’t have a ton of options up the middle right.

Emberson goal: Thrun-Brown form a screen, Georgiev can’t locate the puck, good read by Emberson if he saw that. The ex-Shark has scored two goals this year, both against the Sharks.

9 in: Good read by Georgiev to come way out to play that puck.

10 in: Clear 2-on-1 for Lund and Eklund, the new Lund Line, but I think Lund telegraphs the pass a little.

9 left: Goodrow was aggressively shadowing quarterback Bouchard, trying to spy the drop to McDavid. Think Eklund did the same on Bouchard’s next attempted entry. Don’t see that kind of aggressiveness for that all the time.

6 left: Toffoli gives the new Hutson (Quinn) an NHL lesson, stealing puck from him on the forecheck. Sets up Celebrini, but couldn’t a shot off. Nice steal though.

1 left: Kovalenko does a good job trailing Carlsson. Oilers F1 on Carlsson, Carlsson spins and fires a bounce pass to Kovalenko, who fires a bounce pass out.

Good San Jose Sharks period versus Oilers “B-Team” plus McDavid haha.

Period 2

4 in: Beaut Celebrini to Smith to Toffoli set-up, Skinner glove!

Arvidsson penalty: Arvidsson doesn’t like it, he definitely whacked Smith with his stick high, but maybe he thought Smith sold it. Or didn’t realize it, it was an accidental high stick.

9 in: Celebrini just takes it from Arvidsson. Been doing it all year, crazy to see a rookie doing that on a consistent basis, let alone an 18-year-old.

Jones goal: Jones just parks himself nearby and slow rotation to cover him. Half-asleep San Jose Sharks. Maybe Liljegren has to be more urgent? Emberson continues his offensive tear versus teal, adds an assist.

Period 3

5 in: Gotta re-watch, but Gushchin backhanded pass to Kovalenko on exit, misses, leads to Dineen post. Looks careless, the kind of stuff that keeps you a marginal NHL player.

8 in: Georgiev covers up for one Celebrini pass too many, leads to Oilers’ 2-on-1. He’s been solid tonight.

9 in: Last San Jose Sharks’ shot was nine minutes ago by Smith. Tepid? Flaccid? Not a season-closing effort for the books, for sure.

9 left: Goodrow shows frustration there, it looks like, exit pass by him out of DZ slot goes to no one. Mad at himself or who was supposed to be there?

6 left: Good shift by Sleepover Line, I like too, while their bids were blocked, a lot of passing but also, trying to shoot. Not waiting for the perfect play.

Perry goal: The fan favorite with the empty-netter. Celebrini cruises by net and swings his stick at post.