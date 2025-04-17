San Jose Sharks
Sharks Close 2024-25 Season With 11 Straight Losses, Get Shut Out 3-0
The San Jose Sharks welcome the Edmonton Oilers into SAP Center.
The Sharks lost their 11th-straight game, getting shut out 3-0.
Period 1
Soft bounce exit pass by Vlasic that Eklund can skate into for counterattack.
5 in: Nice dipsy-doodle shift from Kovalenko and Gushchin. Not a backhanded compliment. They would be helped by a more offensive 3C, but Sharks don’t have a ton of options up the middle right.
Emberson goal: Thrun-Brown form a screen, Georgiev can’t locate the puck, good read by Emberson if he saw that. The ex-Shark has scored two goals this year, both against the Sharks.
9 in: Good read by Georgiev to come way out to play that puck.
10 in: Clear 2-on-1 for Lund and Eklund, the new Lund Line, but I think Lund telegraphs the pass a little.
9 left: Goodrow was aggressively shadowing quarterback Bouchard, trying to spy the drop to McDavid. Think Eklund did the same on Bouchard’s next attempted entry. Don’t see that kind of aggressiveness for that all the time.
6 left: Toffoli gives the new Hutson (Quinn) an NHL lesson, stealing puck from him on the forecheck. Sets up Celebrini, but couldn’t a shot off. Nice steal though.
1 left: Kovalenko does a good job trailing Carlsson. Oilers F1 on Carlsson, Carlsson spins and fires a bounce pass to Kovalenko, who fires a bounce pass out.
Good San Jose Sharks period versus Oilers “B-Team” plus McDavid haha.
Period 2
4 in: Beaut Celebrini to Smith to Toffoli set-up, Skinner glove!
Arvidsson penalty: Arvidsson doesn’t like it, he definitely whacked Smith with his stick high, but maybe he thought Smith sold it. Or didn’t realize it, it was an accidental high stick.
9 in: Celebrini just takes it from Arvidsson. Been doing it all year, crazy to see a rookie doing that on a consistent basis, let alone an 18-year-old.
Jones goal: Jones just parks himself nearby and slow rotation to cover him. Half-asleep San Jose Sharks. Maybe Liljegren has to be more urgent? Emberson continues his offensive tear versus teal, adds an assist.
Period 3
5 in: Gotta re-watch, but Gushchin backhanded pass to Kovalenko on exit, misses, leads to Dineen post. Looks careless, the kind of stuff that keeps you a marginal NHL player.
8 in: Georgiev covers up for one Celebrini pass too many, leads to Oilers’ 2-on-1. He’s been solid tonight.
9 in: Last San Jose Sharks’ shot was nine minutes ago by Smith. Tepid? Flaccid? Not a season-closing effort for the books, for sure.
9 left: Goodrow shows frustration there, it looks like, exit pass by him out of DZ slot goes to no one. Mad at himself or who was supposed to be there?
6 left: Good shift by Sleepover Line, I like too, while their bids were blocked, a lot of passing but also, trying to shoot. Not waiting for the perfect play.
Perry goal: The fan favorite with the empty-netter. Celebrini cruises by net and swings his stick at post.
lmao anyone else see Alan Yoshida’s interview with Grier in the second intermission? It’s right after the press conference and you can see in the background that Smitty and Celly were getting ready to don their Stepbrothers shirts, and Sheng is wandering over to check it out.
Relatedly, I’ve been profoundly unimpressed by Yoshida. I find him bland and uninformed. Another guy who needs a big offseason if he’s going to be a part of the next Sharks (broadcast) core.
Oh and Corey Perry looks like if a sourdough starter was arrested as a peeping tom.
Corey Perry looks more like a sad oyster, which awfully reminiscent of a younger Mitch McConnell
Playoffs!!!
First time in a while.
Hoping the ‘Cuda can go on a long run because lot of young players playing in big games is a big deal. Askarov in particular, could use a good playoffs. Last season, his team made a run. But the run was mostly behind Troy Grosenick (name from the past!), who replaced Askarov in the opening round.
Which players need replacing on the Sharks for next season?
Long list.
Let’s hear it, please…….
I’ll give a stab at it:
Smitty – Celebrini – Empty1
Eklund – Empty2 – Empty3/Musty/Lund
Toffoli – Wennberg – Graf
Gundstrom – Giles/Ostapchuk – Empty4
Ferraro – Empty6
Mukh – Empty7
Dickinson/Cagnoni – Liljegren
Askarov
Romanov/Empty8
If I’m GM? -trade Eklund, Ferraro + pick (plus?) for a Dahlin? Dobson as a 2nd choice? -sign/trade for another top 3 level D (Pionk, Ekblad?)sign a top 6 center, Bennet or Nelson? -trade or sign a top 6 goal scoring wingt -rade or sign a goalie to tandem with Askarov. Allen, Dostal? -depending on price might consider buying low on Elias Pettersson. Would have to be 100% sure though. Bystedt, Ferraro + picks? trade assets thrun, Ferraro, Liljegren, Eklund, 2 late firsts, 2 late 2nds, Thompson, Cags, don’t qualify, Kostin, Gregor, Bordeleau, Gushin, re-sign Romanov for Cuda? this is… Read more »
Another slog of a season, but at least this one had some bright spots. I think there’s solid proof that Celebrini and Smith are the real deal now. Sure they were highly rated before. But highly rated is not the same as having a real NHL season under your belt. Smith wasn’t quite NHL ready but had a strong run toward the end.
I’m hoping Eklund will take a big step next year. He’ll be looking for his first RFA contract so hopefully he will be motivated.
Didn’t you think he took a big step this year? He has played well and considering the absence of Granlund, he has stepped up in spite of the lack of support of many line mates. He is one of my top players now without reservation.
He did take a big step. But I’m hoping for one more. I think he has taken enough of a step we can say he can legitimately play a top 6 role on a NHL team. But is he a star player? Could he be a point-per-game guy or something close to it? Or is he more of a middle 6 winger if you put him on a contender-quality team? That’s what I’m hoping to see. I agree losing Granlund and Zetterlund meant it’s a little unfair to try to measure things after the 4 Nations break, so hopefully Eklund… Read more »
His -7 is also another sign that his game is more on the complete side than just a scorer. This is where Celebrini’s -31 disturbs me. We don’t need the repeats of Burns and Karlson’s negative play if we want to really contend again. I hated to see a player like Walman traded out.